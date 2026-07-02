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Kirk Franklin’s Wife Says He Was ‘Defending’ Her From Man Saying They’re Going 'to Hell'

A man in Philadelphia condemned Franklin and his wife, Tammy, by saying that the couple is "going to go to hell."

Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin at the Recording Academy Honors Black Music Collective event held at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
JC Olivera/Billboard via Getty Images

Kirk Franklin’s wife of 30 years, Tammy Franklin, stood by her husband after he was confronted by a man in Philadelphia who condemned the couple.

Last week, the 20-time Grammy-winning gospel vocalist got into a heated dialogue with a man after the postponement of the Gospel on Independence concert. In a video from the altercation, a stranger demanded that Franklin “repent” before saying that he and Mrs. Franklin are “going to go to hell.” A visibly outraged Franklin was held back by security while someone told the man to leave.

As spotted by The Shade Room, Tammy reacted to the clip in the comments section on Instagram, writing, “My [ninja emoji] out here defending my honor lol!!!!!”

The Franklins share two biological children, while Franklin’s oldest children, son Kerrion and his adopted daughter, Carrington, are from previous relationships. Franklin and Kerrion have had a strained relationship over the years, which came to a head when Kerrion leaked a phone call of his father threatening to physically harm him. Last year, Kerrion alleged that he was a victim of physical abuse at the hands of his father during childhood. Franklin would later respond to his son in an interview with Carlos King last November, denying that he was homophobic against Kerrion, who is bisexual.

“I told my son, ‘There will never be any situation in your life that I will ever stop loving you. I will love who you love and I will stand where you stand,” Franklin told King.

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