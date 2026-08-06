GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

ASAP Rocky on 2012 VMAs Performance With Rihanna: 'I Grabbed Her Ass for Harlem'

Rocky also compared the much-discussed moment to a Knicks victory.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna on stage, with Rihanna singing into a microphone. She wears a red dress and headscarf; ASAP Rocky wears a black outfit.
Image via Getty/Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Everyone reading this likely remembers ASAP Rocky’s performance with Rihanna at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2012, but not everyone knows that, in the Don’t Be Dumb artist’s own words, he “grabbed her ass for Harlem.”

The two, now a couple sharing three children together, performed “Cockiness (Love It)” at that year’s ceremony, leading to Rocky making a move that’s been discussed among fans ever since. Rihanna herself reflected on it back in 2024.

Now, Rocky has looked back on the moment as part of a wide-ranging conversation with Jason Lee, arguing that it was on par with a Knicks victory in terms of how it charged up Harlem.

“I was like, damn, this bitch, she remind me of like a Harlem bitch or something like that, right?” Rocky said, as seen below. “She was just fly. And that night, we did the MTV shit and I ain't gon’ hold you. I don't know, like, I did that for Harlem.”

Lee interjected to clarify whether Rocky meant he “grabbed her ass for Harlem,” which he promptly confirmed.

“I grabbed her ass for Harlem,” he asserted. “You would have thought the Knicks won.”

Elaborating further, Rocky said “everybody in Harlem was proud of me when I did that,” reiterating its status as a victory he shared with all of Harlem.

“I did that for Harlem,” he said. “You gotta realize, people was banging on they walls and tables like, ‘Yeah, let's go!’ [and] clapping like the Knicks won. I did that for Harlem. I had to. You know what time it is.”

While RiRi has appeared in Rocky’s videos in the past, including the self-directed “D.M.B.” in 2022 and the Virgil Abloh-helmed “Fashion Killa” in 2013, “Cockiness” remains the real-life couple’s sole official collaboration.

Related Stories

ASAP Rocky.
Music

ASAP Rocky Goes Off on Internet Critics Over Thong Rumors, Rihanna and More: 'Suck My D*ck'

The Harlem rapper used a recent tour stop to push back on some online chatter.

Mark Elibert41 days ago
HOT 97 Summer Jam XX
Music

ASAP Rocky Tells Arizona Crowd He Would Have ‘F*cked the Sh*t Out Of’ Them If He Was Single Mid-Show

ASAP Rocky was clearly feeling the crowd during his recent Don't Be Dumb Tour stop in Arizona.

Joe Price43 days ago
Rihanna in a shimmering gown and A$AP Rocky in a pink suit at a glamorous event, posing together with smiles.
Music

Rihanna Playfully Taunts Unspecified 'X in the Studio' With Footage of Her and ASAP Rocky Dancing

Expectedly, fans were quick to bring up Drake in reaction to the footage.

Trace William Cowen2 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicFenix Flexin Does U-Turn, Says He Did Use AI to Make Viral Hit "Rubberz"
4
SneakersNike Teases New Kobe Model
5
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
6
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App