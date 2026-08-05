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Rihanna Playfully Taunts Unspecified 'X in the Studio' With Footage of Her and ASAP Rocky Dancing

Expectedly, fans were quick to bring up Drake in reaction to the footage.

Rihanna in a shimmering gown and A$AP Rocky in a pink suit at a glamorous event, posing together with smiles.
Image via Getty/Mike Coppola

Rihanna has fans in speculation-spurred shambles after tucking a playful taunt into footage she shared of her and ASAP Rocky dancing in Barbados.

In the footage, the Anti singer is seen throwing it back on her partner, whose long-awaited Don’t Be Dumb album opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year. She and Rocky share three children together.

A man in the crowd very much appeared to be less than enthused by RiRi and Rocky’s moment of carefree jubilation. As such, the nine-time Grammy winner couldn’t help but pin a caption to his body that read “My x in the studio” when sharing the clip to Instagram.

Though the caption could have easily been intended as a more generalized statement, fans were quick to bring up Drake, whose Iceman album included several bars widely interpreted as Rocky shots. Drizzy was also believed to have been talking about Rihanna and Rocky on the 2023 For All the Dogs track “Fear of Heights.”

RiRi is currently fresh off starring in a new campaign for her Savage X Fenty brand, which she has grown into a larger billion-dollar empire.

Meanwhile, Rocky will continue touring in support of Don’t Be Dumb later this month, starting with a show at ING Arena in Brussels on the 25th. Additional stops include shows in Amsterdam, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Cologne, and elsewhere. He wrapped a run of well-received North American dates with a show at Newark’s Prudential Center in July.

As for Drake, he complemented Iceman’s May release by simultaneously dropping two additional new albums, Habibti and Maid of Honour.

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