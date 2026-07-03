celebrity couple

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Dylan Wolf Spills on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes Cowboys Hunt Cougars'
Pop Culture

Dylan Wolf Breaks Silence on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes a Cowboy Wants to Hunt Cougars and Rabbits'

From Goodnight Nashville’s VIP section to TMZ, the 'Calabasas Confidential' star explains the kiss, the age gap and where he stands with Bunnie and Jelly Roll now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Selena Gomez in a white feathered dress sits beside Benny Blanco in a black suit at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Benny Blanco Recalls His Mom Suggesting He Marry Selena Gomez Before They Got Together

The producer opened up on his 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast about the moment he knew Gomez was the one, saying he told his mother, 'This is the girl I'm going to marry.'

Alex Ocho25 days ago
Jennifer Lopez.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Jokes She Could Give TED Talk on 'Dysfunctional Relationships'

The singer and actor made the comment during a recent interview while promoting her latest film, 'Office Romance.'

Alex Ocho37 days ago
Dua Lipa in a blue dress and Callum Turner in a suit, sitting at a table with red tablecloth and flowers.
Music

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Throw Lavish Italian Wedding With Guests Adele, Charli XCX, and More

The couple's wedding celebration brought A-list celebrities together in Palermo.

Alex Ocho41 days ago
Split image. Stefon Diggs in a black suit on the left and Cardi B in a red outfit performing on stage on the right.
Sports

Stefon Diggs Gets Asked if He and Cardi B Are Still Together After Tense Coffee Shop Incident

The NFL star is finally weighing in after a video showed Cardi B visibly upset during a tense moment outside of a Maryland café.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
Advertisement
A man and a woman pose together in front of a red backdrop with text. The woman wears a floral dress, and the man wears glasses and a brown jacket.
Life

Rumer Willis’ Ex Accuses Her of Exploiting Their Daughter in Court Filing

The latest court filing adds new accusations to the increasingly contentious custody fight over the former couple’s daughter, Louetta.

Helen Storms45 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App