Latest Stories
Dylan Wolf Breaks Silence on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes a Cowboy Wants to Hunt Cougars and Rabbits'
From Goodnight Nashville’s VIP section to TMZ, the 'Calabasas Confidential' star explains the kiss, the age gap and where he stands with Bunnie and Jelly Roll now.
Benny Blanco Recalls His Mom Suggesting He Marry Selena Gomez Before They Got Together
The producer opened up on his 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast about the moment he knew Gomez was the one, saying he told his mother, 'This is the girl I'm going to marry.'
Jennifer Lopez Jokes She Could Give TED Talk on 'Dysfunctional Relationships'
The singer and actor made the comment during a recent interview while promoting her latest film, 'Office Romance.'
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Throw Lavish Italian Wedding With Guests Adele, Charli XCX, and More
The couple's wedding celebration brought A-list celebrities together in Palermo.
Stefon Diggs Gets Asked if He and Cardi B Are Still Together After Tense Coffee Shop Incident
The NFL star is finally weighing in after a video showed Cardi B visibly upset during a tense moment outside of a Maryland café.
Rumer Willis’ Ex Accuses Her of Exploiting Their Daughter in Court Filing
The latest court filing adds new accusations to the increasingly contentious custody fight over the former couple’s daughter, Louetta.