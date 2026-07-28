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Claressa Shields Says She 'Doesn't Know' Many of Remy Ma's Songs

The professional boxer said Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are among her favorites in female rap.

(L) Claressa Shields attends the 2026 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (R) Remy Ma attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Images via Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeart Media and The Black Effect Podcast Network/Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics

Claressa Shields brushed off the false assumption that she’s a Remy Ma fan by denying that she knows most of the rapper’s songs.

The professional boxer was asked directly about Remy, the ex-wife of Shields’ boyfriend Papoose, during a Monday (July 27) appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

Around the 28-minute mark in the episode below, Shields delivered an on-the-spot freestyle, rapping, “Back down from no bitch, I want the smoke/Laughing at you goofy hoes daily, no joke/She mad that I’m Pap’d up and her silly ass broke.”

When Helwani praised Shields as comparable to Foxy Brown and Lil Kim, the boxer gushed about her “love” for the female rap pioneers along with Eve.

“And then, of course, in the new era we got Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Latto…” she continued.

When Helwani asked Shields if she liked Remy Ma, the athlete paused, shook her head and replied, “I don't know many of her songs, so no, I can't say that.”

Shields and Papoose went public with their relationship in late 2024 after Remy exposed her ex-husband for dating the boxer, while Papoose alleged that his now-ex-wife had been cheating with freestyle rapper Eazy the Block Captain.

A feud erupted between Papoose and Remy, who were married from 2016 to 2025, and Remy released diss track "W.Y.F.L." (Why You F*cking Lying)” in April.

On the song, the Bronx native responded to claims that Papoose ghostwrote for her and made veiled remarks about Shields. Remy and Eazy reportedly broke up a month later, and in a recent visit on The Angie Martine Show, the rapper proposed that she would make the “perfect” partner for a man with her cooking habits and sports expertise.

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