Claressa Shields Says She 'Doesn't Know' Many of Remy Ma's Songs

Claressa Shields brushed off the false assumption that she’s a Remy Ma fan by denying that she knows most of the rapper’s songs.

The professional boxer was asked directly about Remy, the ex-wife of Shields’ boyfriend Papoose, during a Monday (July 27) appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

Around the 28-minute mark in the episode below, Shields delivered an on-the-spot freestyle, rapping, “Back down from no bitch, I want the smoke/Laughing at you goofy hoes daily, no joke/She mad that I’m Pap’d up and her silly ass broke.”

When Helwani praised Shields as comparable to Foxy Brown and Lil Kim, the boxer gushed about her “love” for the female rap pioneers along with Eve.

“And then, of course, in the new era we got Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Latto…” she continued.