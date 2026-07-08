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Mel B Celebrates Anniversary With Rory McPhee: 'You Showed Me What True Love Is'

The former Spice Girl posted an Instagram tribute to her husband one year after their ceremony at The Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

Mel B Marries Rory McPhee At St Paul's Cathedral In London
Neil Mockford / GC Images via Getty Images

Mel B celebrated a year of marriage with a loving Instagram tribute to her third husband, hairstylist Rory McPhee.

The former Spice Girl, also known as ‘Scary Spice,’ posted an emotional Instagram tribute on Sunday (July 5), commemorating one year since she and McPhee married inside The Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral in London. The Instagram carousel showed pictures from the special day, including the British vocalist and her husband at the altar and enjoying their wedding reception.

"Wowza. This time last year I married the most amazing kind gorgeous MAN in the [whole] universe," Mel B captioned the post. "Looking at these pictures captured on the day brings warm streams of tears to my eyes. God had a plan unbeknownst to me, and oh my how I fought it tooth and nail, but you Rory YOU, my love, bit by bit, you showed me what true love is and feels like."

She continued, "Even though I pushed you away, you always knew we were meant to be. I couldn't be happier in life with you my darling husband. I love you beyond words, you're my everything."

McPhee, 39, proposed to Mel B, 51, in 2022 during a stay at Cliveden in Berkshire, England, after the two met through mutual friends in 2018 and began dating the following year, according to Us Weekly. The singer was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000 and Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017. With Gulzar, Mel B shares a daughter, Phoenix, 27, while the artist also has a 14-year-old daughter, Madison, with Belafonte. In 2007, Mel B welcomed her second child, Iris Murphy Brown, with Eddie Murphy.

Mel B and McPhee celebrated a second time in August 2025 at Selman Marrakech in Morocco, which held sentimental value for the singer, who visited the location with her father, Martin Brown, before he passed away in 2017.

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