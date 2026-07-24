Latest Stories
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement Caption Becomes a Viral Meme
Swift and Kelce's big news came with a line that fans are now running wild with.
Tyga and Madelaine Petsch Are Reportedly Dating After Rumors Link Them Together
They were close friends for a long time.
Fans Revisit Colman Domingo's Craigslist Love Story With Husband Raúl Following Oscars Appearance
The actor took over the Oscars red carpet in style and left fans buzzing about the fateful story of meeting his husband in 2005.
LeBron and Savannah James Mourn Shuttering of Akron Outback Location: 'Our First Date Memories'
The couple's first date was reenacted in the 2023 Peacock film 'Shooting Stars.'
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's Son Allegedly Shares Name With Wu-Tang Icon RZA
“My mom and dad, they came to an agreement, and they both named me after Rakim," Rocky once recalled to Complex, and it seems the tradition has continued.
Are Tessa Virtue & Morgan Rielly Canada’s (Secret) New Power Couple?
The Toronto Maple Leaf and retired Olympic figure skater are apparently… knocking skates, so to speak.
Kanye West Interviews Kim Kardashian on Fame, Family, Justice Reform Work, and More
In the September issue of 'Vogue Arabia.'
Mya Says Ex-Managers Wanted Her to Date Famous Men for Publicity
Mya says she's had to fire ex-managers for insisting she date famous artists.