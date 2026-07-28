Karl-Anthony Towns Credits Jordyn Woods for Making Him 'Better All Around'

Apart from his late mother, Karl-Anthony Towns credits his fiancée, Jordyn Woods, as a woman who helped carry him to the top.

In a Saturday (July 25 appearance) on The New York Times show The Interview, the New York Knicks center named Woods as someone who’s shaped him into a better person on and off the court.

“I guess you could say a relationship in Hollywood hasn't lasted as long as ours,” KAT said around the 16-minute mark of the video below. “That's just kind of not the norm. And then we found ourselves finding each other at the foundational level of just being friends for years.”

The athlete added that Woods “taught” him more about himself than he was “willing to work on.”

"She makes me better all around, you know? And also just made me better with patience as well,” he said.