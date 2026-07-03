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BoykinZ with QC
Music

Quality Control Music Expands Into Country With New Signing

The BoykinZ are a quartet of country singers from Atlanta.

Trey Alston612 days ago
Eve
Music

Eve Sold Her Music Catalog for Eight Figures

The figure it sold for is between $25 million and $50 million.

Trey Alston658 days ago
Image of Diddy
Music

Diddy Arrested in NYC Following Sex Trafficking Allegations

Federal investigators were planning to bring accusers of Diddy before a federal grand jury in May.

Alex Ocho669 days ago
Pic of Taylor Swift, Kamala Harris, and Tim Walz
Music

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris in 2024 Election, Shades Vance With Picture of Herself With Cat

"I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift wrote.

Andrew W675 days ago
Splitscreen image of Taylor Swift and Ye
Music

Taylor Swift Projected to End Ye's Billboard Streak as 'Vultures 2' Expected to Land at No. 2

His long-running Billboard streak is set to end with 11 albums.

Trey Alston707 days ago
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A$AP Rocky smiling
Music

ASAP Rocky Isn't Putting Leaked Songs on 'Don't Be Dumb'

Rocky spoke with Zane Lowe to explain that he doesn't like putting leaked songs on new albums so fans should' expect any on 'Don't Be Dumb.'

Trey Alston713 days ago
Split image, left side: person in black hoodie, right side: person in red jacket, both posing
Music

4batz Reveals His Grandma Dated Marvin Gaye, Says They Broke Up After He Cheated on Her

The Dallas artist could've been related to The Prince of Soul.

Jaelani Turner-Williams800 days ago
Music

Offset Appears to Respond to Nicki Minaj’s Husband Looking for Him by Laughing, Giggling (UPDATE)

Offset saw the video of Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty looking for him and brushed it off.

Eric Diep1036 days ago
Pop Culture

Bobbi Althoff Denies Hooking Up With Drake

The TikTok creator and recent Drizzy-interviewer posted a screenshot where Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy told her, “My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced."

Zach Dionne1066 days ago
Music

The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp Approve Of Chloe Fineman’s 'The Idol' Parody

Fineman recreated various key scenes from the first episode including that salacious ending.

Mark Elibert1134 days ago
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Music

Tyler, the Creator on Best Rapper and Album Lists: ‘Who Gives a F*ck?’

Tyler, the Creator is set to be the next guest on the 'Rap Radar' podcast. In a teaser clip, he talks about why he dislikes "objective" lists and "Rap Twitter."

Eric Diep1137 days ago
Benny The Butcher And Drake
Music

Benny The Butcher on Being ‘Pissed’ His Drake Collab Never Came Out: ‘It Was My Biggest Record’

Benny The Butcher has expressed regret over his unreleased Drake collaboration and said he's disappointed that his "biggest record" never saw the light of day.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1138 days ago
Music

Diddy’s Oldest Son, Justin Combs, Arrested for DUI

Police performed a routine traffic stop and saw Combs was the driver of a vehicle that ran a red light.

Mark Elibert1139 days ago
Music

Remy Ma Says She's 35 Because Years Spent in Prison and COVID Lockdown Don’t Count

The Bronx rap star claimed the time she lost because of prison and the pandemic don’t count towards her age.

Mark Elibert1141 days ago
jay z is seen at a game
Style

Jay-Z Snags Another Win in Legal Battle With Parlux, Court Upholds $6.8 Million Judgement (UPDATE)

The years-long legal fight comes to an apparent close with the fragrance company's newly reported payment to Jay-Z.

Trace William Cowen1143 days ago
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Benny The Butcher Touches on New Album, Drake Collab & Possible Jay Z Verse
Music

Benny The Butcher Touches on New Album, Drake Collab & Possible Jay-Z Verse

On the eve of his second studio album, Benny The Butcher sat down with Pierce Simpson of Complex to discuss his newest album: Burden of Proof. The Buffalo native also shed light on when we can expect his songs with Drake to release and rumors of a Jay-Z verse.

Complex2096 days ago

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