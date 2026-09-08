Starrene Rhett Rocque Portrait

Starrene Rhett Rocque

Joined July 2014 | 18 posts
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Latest Stories

She’s An Artist With No Limit: Marshall Celebrates Rapper TiaCorine

Starrene Rhett Rocque1095 days ago
Marshall

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You Can’t Keep Marshall Records’ Kid Bookie in a Box

Starrene Rhett Rocque1152 days ago
Marshall

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Marshall

Marshall portable speakers

Turn Your Speaker Game Up With These Portable Marshall Products

Starrene Rhett Rocque1159 days ago
Marshall

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Marshall

Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder in 'Batwoman'

'Batwoman' Star Javicia Leslie on Representation and Her New Role

New 'Batwoman' star Javicia Leslie on the journey to becoming The CW's first Black Batwoman ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

Starrene Rhett Rocque2071 days ago
Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked Yandy & Mendeecees

Yandy and Mendeecees Are Ready to Unlock Love & Hip-Hop’s Secrets

Love & Hip-Hop's Yandy and Mendeecees discuss new season and VH1 special Love & Hip-Hop: Secrets Unlocked, which brings cast members from all 4 shows together.

Starrene Rhett Rocque2083 days ago
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Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Viola Davis, Taylour Paige, and George C. Wolfe on the Importance of Netflix's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' stars Viola Davis and Taylour Paige and director George C. Wolfe discuss adapting the musical, Chadwick Boseman, and more.

Starrene Rhett Rocque2101 days ago
#FREERAYSHAWN

Art Imitates Life for Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James and Jasmine Cephas Jones in Quibi's '#FreeRayshawn'

Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James, and Jasmine Cephas Jones—stars of Quibi's Emmy-nominated series '#FreeRayshawn'—talk Black love, new media, and more.

Starrene Rhett Rocque2200 days ago
Alvin Cailan & Chef Chad

How to Roll the Perfect Carne Asada Burrito With Alvin Cailan and Chef Chad

Chipotle's Executive Chef Chad challenges First We Feast's Alvin Cailan to roll the perfect burrito then breaks down the secrets to Chipotle's new carne asada.

Starrene Rhett Rocque2514 days ago
Matthew McConaughey Talk Turkey

PROMO: Matthew McConaughey Challenges Cultural Norms With New Series ‘Talk Turkey’

Wild Turkey’s Creative Director Matthew McConaughey hosts 'Talk Turkey,' a new four-part series that combines cultural anthropology with dynamic storytelling.

Starrene Rhett Rocque2535 days ago
The CW's New Series Nancy Drew

PROMO: The CW Introduces ‘Nancy Drew’ To A New Generation

The CW brings Nancy Drew to the small screen, modernizing the classic YA character for a new generation of viewers.

Starrene Rhett Rocque2537 days ago
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Chase B & Nick Jarvis Updated

PROMO: Chase B and Nick Jarvis Created a Video Game in Collab with Mike’s HARDER

New York-based visual artist Nick Jarvis teamed up with DJ/producer Chase B to create an online video game called Balance Harder for Mike's HARDER.

Starrene Rhett Rocque2538 days ago
khalia with team

Meet the Woman Who’s Changing the Face of Basketball

Owner and general manager of the St. Louis Surge, Khalia Collier is revolutionizing women's basketball by providing inspiration for female athletes of all ages

Starrene Rhett Rocque2590 days ago
The Boys Hero

PROMO: Amazon Prime’s ‘The Boys’ Remixes The Superhero Genre

Amazon Prime Video's original dramatic series 'The Boys' turns the concept of a superhero series on its head.

Starrene Rhett Rocque2611 days ago
Reese Laflare Kicks

The Best Kickback Spots In Dallas and LA

Rapper Reese Laflare, and influencers JuLisa E. Vaughn & Chelsea Briggs breakdown the best spots to crack a brew and chill in the summer in LA & Dallas

Starrene Rhett Rocque2653 days ago
Hulu Women Led Shows

The Best Women-Led Shows Streaming on Hulu (Right Now)

From Grown-sh & Killing Eve to The Handmaid's Tale & Broad City, celebrate Women's History Month with these 10 female-led Hulu shows.

Starrene Rhett Rocque2754 days ago
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What to Stream on Hulu January 19

Best Shows to Stream on Hulu January 2019

From TV shows and movies to live streaming and their own Original Series, Hulu has you covered with a host of viewing options. Here's everything to stream now.

Starrene Rhett Rocque2810 days ago
Tales From The Hood 2

I Watched 'Tales From The Hood 2' So You Won’t Have To

We've waited years for a sequel to the hood classic 'Tales From The Hood.' It's on Netflix now, but you might not want to waste your time.

Starrene Rhett Rocque2880 days ago
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10 Reasons Why Tyler Perry Alarmists Need to Chill

Before you boycott "Temptation," reflect on the following.

Starrene Rhett Rocque4924 days ago

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