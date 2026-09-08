Starrene Rhett Rocque
Latest Stories
Presented By
Marshall
Presented By
Marshall
Presented By
Marshall
'Batwoman' Star Javicia Leslie on Representation and Her New Role
New 'Batwoman' star Javicia Leslie on the journey to becoming The CW's first Black Batwoman ahead of the Season 2 premiere.
Yandy and Mendeecees Are Ready to Unlock Love & Hip-Hop’s Secrets
Love & Hip-Hop's Yandy and Mendeecees discuss new season and VH1 special Love & Hip-Hop: Secrets Unlocked, which brings cast members from all 4 shows together.
Viola Davis, Taylour Paige, and George C. Wolfe on the Importance of Netflix's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' stars Viola Davis and Taylour Paige and director George C. Wolfe discuss adapting the musical, Chadwick Boseman, and more.
Art Imitates Life for Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James and Jasmine Cephas Jones in Quibi's '#FreeRayshawn'
Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James, and Jasmine Cephas Jones—stars of Quibi's Emmy-nominated series '#FreeRayshawn'—talk Black love, new media, and more.
How to Roll the Perfect Carne Asada Burrito With Alvin Cailan and Chef Chad
Chipotle's Executive Chef Chad challenges First We Feast's Alvin Cailan to roll the perfect burrito then breaks down the secrets to Chipotle's new carne asada.
PROMO: Matthew McConaughey Challenges Cultural Norms With New Series ‘Talk Turkey’
Wild Turkey’s Creative Director Matthew McConaughey hosts 'Talk Turkey,' a new four-part series that combines cultural anthropology with dynamic storytelling.
PROMO: The CW Introduces ‘Nancy Drew’ To A New Generation
The CW brings Nancy Drew to the small screen, modernizing the classic YA character for a new generation of viewers.
PROMO: Chase B and Nick Jarvis Created a Video Game in Collab with Mike’s HARDER
New York-based visual artist Nick Jarvis teamed up with DJ/producer Chase B to create an online video game called Balance Harder for Mike's HARDER.
Meet the Woman Who’s Changing the Face of Basketball
Owner and general manager of the St. Louis Surge, Khalia Collier is revolutionizing women's basketball by providing inspiration for female athletes of all ages
PROMO: Amazon Prime’s ‘The Boys’ Remixes The Superhero Genre
Amazon Prime Video's original dramatic series 'The Boys' turns the concept of a superhero series on its head.
The Best Kickback Spots In Dallas and LA
Rapper Reese Laflare, and influencers JuLisa E. Vaughn & Chelsea Briggs breakdown the best spots to crack a brew and chill in the summer in LA & Dallas
The Best Women-Led Shows Streaming on Hulu (Right Now)
From Grown-sh & Killing Eve to The Handmaid's Tale & Broad City, celebrate Women's History Month with these 10 female-led Hulu shows.
Best Shows to Stream on Hulu January 2019
From TV shows and movies to live streaming and their own Original Series, Hulu has you covered with a host of viewing options. Here's everything to stream now.
I Watched 'Tales From The Hood 2' So You Won’t Have To
We've waited years for a sequel to the hood classic 'Tales From The Hood.' It's on Netflix now, but you might not want to waste your time.
10 Reasons Why Tyler Perry Alarmists Need to Chill
Before you boycott "Temptation," reflect on the following.