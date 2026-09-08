Andrew W
Andrew is a news editor at Complex and was previously a viral news reporter at Newsweek. He enjoys writing about sports, music pop culture and more.
Latest Stories
Gervonta Davis Arrested in Miami Following Domestic Violence Allegations
The WBA lightweight champion was taken into custody facing battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping charges stemming from an October 2025 incident at a Miami Gardens gentlemen's club.
The Weeknd’s HXOUSE Launches Creative Direction Program With Point Park University
La Mar Taylor and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye's Toronto-based think center will launch a four-workshop credential program in Pittsburgh starting April 2026.
Desi Banks Denies Involvement With Google Ads Reportedly Tied to Mossad Recruitment Efforts in Iran
Atlanta comedian's production company reportedly was used to run Persian-language ads recruiting Iranians for Israel's intelligence service across 19 countries
50 Cent Clowns Big Meech for Reaching Out to Work Together: ‘Not a Chance’
50 has had words with Meech in the past.
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter Scottie Rose
The 'Saturday Night Live' alum and model girlfriend announced the December 12 birth of their daughter on Thursday, six days after her arrival.
Young Thug Proposes to Mariah the Scientist During Atlanta Show
Thug's proposal comes right after Mariah recently said she wants to get married.
6ix9ine Calls Meek Mill a ‘F**king Loser,’ Says He Never Committed a Crime in His Life
Meek hasn’t vibed with 6ix9ine’s actions since the Brooklyn rapper got locked up and famously decided to tell on his associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods case.
Yailin La Más Viral Shares New Single "Jaime"
The Dominican rapper and singer drops her latest track, continuing her run of releases following recent collaborations and solo work.
Jelly Roll Says He Can See Color Again After Switching to Healthier Diet
The country artist, who has lost nearly 200 pounds over the past year, credits improved nutrition and lifestyle changes for dramatic health improvements.
Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Marty Supreme’ Pop-Up Draws Massive Crowd, Prompts LAPD Response
Fans lined up for hours to purchase merchandise for the upcoming A24 film, with police called to manage the scene Monday afternoon.
Summer Walker Wanted a Rib Removed After Chris Brown Tour But Settled for Lipo: ‘I Love Surgery’
Summer Walker admitted that she enjoys going under the knife — and that the first thing she did after wrapping the Chris Brown tour was book another procedure.
Draymond Green Says Chris Paul’s Clippers Release Should ‘Bother’ Every NBA Player
The Warriors forward warns the league after the Clippers released the 12-time All-Star at 3 a.m. during a road trip, calling it a cautionary tale for all players.
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Iconic ‘Mortal Kombat’ Villain Shang Tsung, Dead at 75
The legendary actor reportedly died from complications following a stroke.
Tems Responds to Fan Asking Why She Won't Return to Uganda
In 2020, the Nigerian singer was jailed in Uganda after violating COVID-19 social distancing rules during a performance.
Lil Uzi Vert Surprise-Drops Video for New Song "Relevant"
Lil Uzi Vert is back, surprise-dropping their new track "Relevant" just hours after releasing "Chanel Boy."
Post Malone and His Ex-Fiancée Resolve Months-Long Custody Battle Over Daughter
Malone and ex-fiancée Hee Sung “Jamie” Park have finalized a private agreement over custody, visitation, and support for their 3-year-old daughter.
Shedeur Sanders’ Home Was Reportedly Broken Into During Loss to the Baltimore Ravens
The details are still being gathered, and it’s unclear at this point whether anything was taken, and no potential suspects have been identified.
Summer Walker Returns With Long-Awaited Third Studio Album 'Finally Over It'
After months of teasing her long-awaited third studio album, the R&B vocalist has released the final installment of her 'Over It' trilogy.