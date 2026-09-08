Andrew W Portrait

Andrew W

Andrew is a news editor at Complex and was previously a viral news reporter at Newsweek. He enjoys writing about sports, music pop culture and more.

Joined July 2023 | 145 posts
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Latest Stories

Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis Arrested in Miami Following Domestic Violence Allegations

The WBA lightweight champion was taken into custody facing battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping charges stemming from an October 2025 incident at a Miami Gardens gentlemen's club.

Andrew W232 days ago
The Weeknd’s HXOUSE and La Mar Taylor

The Weeknd’s HXOUSE Launches Creative Direction Program With Point Park University

La Mar Taylor and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye's Toronto-based think center will launch a four-workshop credential program in Pittsburgh starting April 2026.

Andrew W238 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Comedian Desi Banks Backstage During "Desi Banks: The Elevation Tour" at The Fox Theatre on September 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Desi Banks Denies Involvement With Google Ads Reportedly Tied to Mossad Recruitment Efforts in Iran

Atlanta comedian's production company reportedly was used to run Persian-language ads recruiting Iranians for Israel's intelligence service across 19 countries

Andrew W239 days ago
50 Cent and Big Meech

50 Cent Clowns Big Meech for Reaching Out to Work Together: ‘Not a Chance’

50 has had words with Meech in the past.

Andrew W268 days ago
Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter Scottie Rose

The 'Saturday Night Live' alum and model girlfriend announced the December 12 birth of their daughter on Thursday, six days after her arrival.

Andrew W273 days ago
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Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist

Young Thug Proposes to Mariah the Scientist During Atlanta Show

Thug's proposal comes right after Mariah recently said she wants to get married.

Andrew W275 days ago
Meek Mill and 6ix9ine

6ix9ine Calls Meek Mill a ‘F**king Loser,’ Says He Never Committed a Crime in His Life

Meek hasn’t vibed with 6ix9ine’s actions since the Brooklyn rapper got locked up and famously decided to tell on his associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods case.

Andrew W276 days ago
Yailin La Más Viral

Yailin La Más Viral Shares New Single "Jaime"

The Dominican rapper and singer drops her latest track, continuing her run of releases following recent collaborations and solo work.

Andrew W280 days ago
Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll Says He Can See Color Again After Switching to Healthier Diet

The country artist, who has lost nearly 200 pounds over the past year, credits improved nutrition and lifestyle changes for dramatic health improvements.

Andrew W281 days ago
Timothee Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Marty Supreme’ Pop-Up Draws Massive Crowd, Prompts LAPD Response

Fans lined up for hours to purchase merchandise for the upcoming A24 film, with police called to manage the scene Monday afternoon.

Andrew W283 days ago
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Summer Walker

Summer Walker Wanted a Rib Removed After Chris Brown Tour But Settled for Lipo: ‘I Love Surgery’

Summer Walker admitted that she enjoys going under the knife — and that the first thing she did after wrapping the Chris Brown tour was book another procedure.

Andrew W287 days ago
Chris Paul and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors smiling on the basketball court.

Draymond Green Says Chris Paul’s Clippers Release Should ‘Bother’ Every NBA Player

The Warriors forward warns the league after the Clippers released the 12-time All-Star at 3 a.m. during a road trip, calling it a cautionary tale for all players.

Andrew W287 days ago
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Iconic ‘Mortal Kombat’ Villain Shang Tsung, Dead at 75

The legendary actor reportedly died from complications following a stroke.

Andrew W287 days ago
Tems

Tems Responds to Fan Asking Why She Won't Return to Uganda

In 2020, the Nigerian singer was jailed in Uganda after violating COVID-19 social distancing rules during a performance.

Andrew W296 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert Surprise-Drops Video for New Song "Relevant"

Lil Uzi Vert is back, surprise-dropping their new track "Relevant" just hours after releasing "Chanel Boy."

Andrew W297 days ago
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Post Malone

Post Malone and His Ex-Fiancée Resolve Months-Long Custody Battle Over Daughter

Malone and ex-fiancée Hee Sung “Jamie” Park have finalized a private agreement over custody, visitation, and support for their 3-year-old daughter.

Andrew W302 days ago
Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders’ Home Was Reportedly Broken Into During Loss to the Baltimore Ravens

The details are still being gathered, and it’s unclear at this point whether anything was taken, and no potential suspects have been identified.

Andrew W304 days ago
Summer Walker

Summer Walker Returns With Long-Awaited Third Studio Album 'Finally Over It'

After months of teasing her long-awaited third studio album, the R&B vocalist has released the final installment of her 'Over It' trilogy.

Andrew W308 days ago

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