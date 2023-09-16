Offset Appears to Respond to Nicki Minaj’s Husband Looking for Him by Laughing, Giggling (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/17, 11:30 a.m. ET: Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty has shared messages between him and Cardi B's husband Offset.
"Where you located," Offset asked Petty in the first of many Instagram DMs. "You n***as old ass in female business with no money for war. Don't post me either since you a gangsta right. U live in CHARLOTTE too."
Petty responded by maintaining that he doesn't fear Offset, and isn't hiding from "no rap n***as."
"I'm outside gangster," Petty added in another message. "Shut the fuck up n***a. You ain't get no get back for dem n***as killing your people. Try me if you want p***y."
Offset continued by blasting Petty for talking shit about Cardi.
"U a grown 40 year old man talking shit about a woman you p***y," he said. "U n***as too old and don't be outside. Also, u can think what you think but u broke and ain't far from me. I'm not gon say shit else to you online."
After a back-and-forth in which Offset continued to remind Petty that he's broke, Petty concluded their conversation by suggesting the longtime Migos rapper use his money to get back at the people responsible for Takeoff's murder.
There seems to be some beef brewing between Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty and Cardi B's husband Offset.
Video shows Petty, a convicted sex offender, with his crew standing outside and apparently looking for Offset. "Offset where you at," said one of Zoo's goons.
While they don’t state exactly why they’re looking for Offset, some online have hypothesized it may be something related to a supposed encounter that took place at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Prior to the VMAs, Petty and Offset haven’t publicly traded words. But their wives' past feud may have been the source of contention between both parties. With Minaj as the show’s emcee plus Cardi and Megan on the bill to perform their latest single “Bongos,” it’s understandable that there may have been some tension in the building. Yet the award show seemingly finished without incident, or so we thought.
“I ain’t even flinch,” wrote Cardi on Wednesday. While it’s not clear who this sub was aimed at, some of the rapper’s fans theorize that she or Offset may have been threatened by Petty.
Petty and his associates seem to have taken Cardi’s post personally. A screenshot from one of Petty’s affiliates' Instagram story circulated on social media of the pair pictured backstage at the VMAs. “@iamcardib we ain’t ya average Queens n****az,” said one of the goons in the caption. “Talkin biut [sic] you ain’t flinch you already exposted your hand sound like mfs is nervous.”
In a video shared earlier this morning (Sept. 16), Petty allegedly warns Offset “you gonna be planning your funeral, p****.” Another man in the video claims he was targeted backstage during the VMAs. “They wanted to come at me at the VMAs, man. We ain’t even do nothing to nobody,” said one of the men in the footage before claiming Offset was the one who DM’d him.
Before the clip closes, a different man says “Don’t make us put you off the set, n****.”
Shortly after Petty's video began to make the rounds online, Offset seemingly responded with a clip of him hopping off his private jet. He's clearly unbothered by the whole ordeal, as he's seen laughing at the men for attempting to wait outside for him.
“We hopping off jets… [they] standing outside,” Offset says in the clip while laughing.
