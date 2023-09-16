Offset Appears to Respond to Nicki Minaj’s Husband Looking for Him by Laughing, Giggling (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/17, 11:30 a.m. ET: Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty has shared messages between him and Cardi B's husband Offset.

"Where you located," Offset asked Petty in the first of many Instagram DMs. "You n***as old ass in female business with no money for war. Don't post me either since you a gangsta right. U live in CHARLOTTE too."

Petty responded by maintaining that he doesn't fear Offset, and isn't hiding from "no rap n***as."

"I'm outside gangster," Petty added in another message. "Shut the fuck up n***a. You ain't get no get back for dem n***as killing your people. Try me if you want p***y."

Offset continued by blasting Petty for talking shit about Cardi.

"U a grown 40 year old man talking shit about a woman you p***y," he said. "U n***as too old and don't be outside. Also, u can think what you think but u broke and ain't far from me. I'm not gon say shit else to you online."

After a back-and-forth in which Offset continued to remind Petty that he's broke, Petty concluded their conversation by suggesting the longtime Migos rapper use his money to get back at the people responsible for Takeoff's murder.

Check out the full conversation between Offset and Petty in the tweets below.