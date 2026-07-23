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Hole's 'Celebrity Skin,' Pretty on The Inside,' and 'Live Through This' Vinyl: How to Buy

The classic 1990s alternative rock albums range from $29.99 to $39.98 on Complex Shop.

Complex Shop
Complex Shop

Complex Shop now carries three iconic albums by alternative rock band Hole.

Fronted by lead singer Courtney Love, the now-defunct band was formed in 1989 and went on to become one of the most commercially successful rock acts fronted by a woman. The group released four studio albums during their run, and three are up for purchase on Complex Shop: 1991’s Pretty on the Inside, 1994’s Live Through This and 1998’s Celebrity Skin.

Each album comes in standard form for $29.99, while Live Through This and Celebrity Skin also come in a limited-edition Zoetrope vinyl with animated loops from select videos for $35.98. In addition to standard form, Pretty On the Inside also has a 2LP deluxe 35th anniversary edition for $39.98, which includes a newly designed gatefold jacket, never-before-seen photos and a “Starbelly Splatter” vinyl.

Hole’s fourth and final album, Nobody’s Daughter, was released in 2010.

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