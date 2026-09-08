Adam Aziz
Latest Stories
Every Artist Who Played Drake’s All Canadian North Stars Show One Year Later, Ranked
One year after Drake put some of his favourite Canadian artists together on one stage, Complex Canada looks at how the artists have done since getting the Drake co-sign.
Is Drake Getting More Hands-On With OVO Sound Artists?
After talking about wanting to make a "graceful exit" from being an active artist, is Drake now shifting his attention towards his label?
Drake's "Over My Dead Body": Chantal Kreviazuk's Untold Story
Complex Canada sat down with Chantal Kreviazuk to talk about the story behind Drake's “Over My Dead Body” and why she never received a feature credit.
The Best Drake Songs
Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.
Great Hip-Hop Songs You Haven't Listened to in Years
There's no better time than the present to revisit some of the best hip-hop music from back in the day.
Meet Frank Dukes, Your Favorite Artist's Favorite Producer
The Toronto act behind tracks for Drake, Rihanna, and Kendrick Lamar shares his story of success.
10 Rap Songs to Listen to if You're Alone on Valentine's Day
Keep your broken heart bumping through the weekend.
The Best (Worst) Clean Versions of Rap Songs
Because "I love bad, bad that's my, that's my problem" does quite have the same effect.
Does Not Compute: What Happens When Rappers Rap About Technology
Some rappers are great at using technology to further their careers while others struggle to understand the basics.
10 Reasons Why Lil Wayne Should Leave Cash Money
Here's just a few of the reasons why Wayne needs to leave his label.
20 Life Lessons We Learned From Plies' Twitter Feed
Why aren't you following Plies on Twitter?
The 10 Worst Lil Wayne Songs
Lil Wayne was once the Best Rapper Alive, but he's made some awful songs.
The 17 Biggest Music Fails of 2014 (So Far)
From Khaled citing "the streets" as a source to 50 Cent's awful first pitch, these are the mishaps that kept us entertained all year.
Big L's 10 Funniest Punchlines
Big L lived a short life but we'll always remember him for his witty lyrics and amazing punchlines.