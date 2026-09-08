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Adam Aziz

Joined July 2014 | 16 posts
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Latest Stories

Every Artist Who Played Drake’s All Canadian North Stars Show One Year Later, Ranked

One year after Drake put some of his favourite Canadian artists together on one stage, Complex Canada looks at how the artists have done since getting the Drake co-sign.

Adam Aziz1148 days ago

Is Drake Getting More Hands-On With OVO Sound Artists?

After talking about wanting to make a "graceful exit" from being an active artist, is Drake now shifting his attention towards his label?

Adam Aziz1210 days ago
drake at the apollo siriusXM show

Drake's "Over My Dead Body": Chantal Kreviazuk's Untold Story

Complex Canada sat down with Chantal Kreviazuk to talk about the story behind Drake's “Over My Dead Body” and why she never received a feature credit.

Adam Aziz1288 days ago
Best Drake songs

The Best Drake Songs

Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.

Adam Aziz2171 days ago
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Great Hip-Hop Songs You Haven't Listened to in Years

There's no better time than the present to revisit some of the best hip-hop music from back in the day.

Adam Aziz3629 days ago
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Meet Frank Dukes, Your Favorite Artist's Favorite Producer

The Toronto act behind tracks for Drake, Rihanna, and Kendrick Lamar shares his story of success.

Adam Aziz3800 days ago
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10 Rap Songs to Listen to if You're Alone on Valentine's Day

Keep your broken heart bumping through the weekend.

Adam Aziz3868 days ago
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The Best (Worst) Clean Versions of Rap Songs

Because "I love bad, bad that's my, that's my problem" does quite have the same effect.

Adam Aziz4185 days ago
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9 Fake Rapper Twitter Accounts to Avoid

Beware of @kenndricklamar.

Adam Aziz4207 days ago
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20 Factually Incorrect Rap Album Titles

Lies rappers tell.

Adam Aziz4266 days ago
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Does Not Compute: What Happens When Rappers Rap About Technology

Some rappers are great at using technology to further their careers while others struggle to understand the basics.

Adam Aziz4272 days ago
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10 Reasons Why Lil Wayne Should Leave Cash Money

Here's just a few of the reasons why Wayne needs to leave his label.

Adam Aziz4290 days ago
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20 Life Lessons We Learned From Plies' Twitter Feed

Why aren't you following Plies on Twitter?

Adam Aziz4347 days ago
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The 10 Worst Lil Wayne Songs

Lil Wayne was once the Best Rapper Alive, but he's made some awful songs.

Adam Aziz4418 days ago
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The 17 Biggest Music Fails of 2014 (So Far)

From Khaled citing "the streets" as a source to 50 Cent's awful first pitch, these are the mishaps that kept us entertained all year.

Adam Aziz4454 days ago
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Big L's 10 Funniest Punchlines

Big L lived a short life but we'll always remember him for his witty lyrics and amazing punchlines.

Adam Aziz4493 days ago

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