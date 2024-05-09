4batz Reveals His Grandma Dated Marvin Gaye, Says They Broke Up After He Cheated on Her

Dallas singer 4batz could've been a descendant of soul legend Marvin Gaye if fate hadn't intervened.
The OVO Sound artist sat down with Complex's Jordan Rose ahead of the release of his debut mixtape, u made me a st4r, where he revealed that his grandmother once dated Gaye. As 4batz comes from a family of singers, naturally, the "Sexual Healing" crooner took a liking to his grandmother, whom the "act ii: date @ 8" artist refers to as "Nana."
“My mama could sing, my pops could sing,” 4batz told Complex. “My grandma could sing. It's funny, my nanny actually dated Marvin Gaye. They were supposed to get married, but they said she cheated on him. So Marvin Gaye was supposed to be my grandpa."
He continued, "I'm lowkey mad at the n***a. Everytime he come on, I be like, 'Fuck that n***a. But nah, he's the GOAT, man. I ain't gonna lie. They got pictures together, all types of shit."
Although 4batz mistakenly said that his grandmother and Gaye dated "30 years ago" (Gaye died in 1984), the story is believable, as Gaye was a hit with the ladies during his lifetime. Despite his numerous publicized affairs, the singer married twice, first with late record executive Anna Gordy and then late vocalist Janis Hunter, with whom he shared two biological children, Frankie and actress Nona Gaye.