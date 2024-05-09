4batz Reveals His Grandma Dated Marvin Gaye, Says They Broke Up After He Cheated on Her

Dallas singer 4batz could've been a descendant of soul legend Marvin Gaye if fate hadn't intervened.

The OVO Sound artist sat down with Complex's Jordan Rose ahead of the release of his debut mixtape, u made me a st4r, where he revealed that his grandmother once dated Gaye. As 4batz comes from a family of singers, naturally, the "Sexual Healing" crooner took a liking to his grandmother, whom the "act ii: date @ 8" artist refers to as "Nana."

“My mama could sing, my pops could sing,” 4batz told Complex. “My grandma could sing. It's funny, my nanny actually dated Marvin Gaye. They were supposed to get married, but they said she cheated on him. So Marvin Gaye was supposed to be my grandpa."

He continued, "I'm lowkey mad at the n***a. Everytime he come on, I be like, 'Fuck that n***a. But nah, he's the GOAT, man. I ain't gonna lie. They got pictures together, all types of shit."