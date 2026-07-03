Christina Milian

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We're back at it with this week's best remixes. We've got a wide range of sounds, with some big artists: TNGHT, Zed Bias, Bassnectar, Traxman, Skream, Friction, and plenty of others. The remix game is live and in full effect this year.
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Latest Stories

Christina Milian Says Changing Her Name Changed the Trajectory of Her Career
Pop Culture

Christina Milian Says Changing Her Last Name 'Changed Everything' for Her Career

The singer and actress opened up about why she changed her last name early in her career and how it impacted casting opportunities in Hollywood.

Bernadette Giacomazzo175 days ago
Christina Milian in a navy blue off-shoulder dress smiles at a formal event, with a light purple background and white text behind her.
Music

Christina Milian Says She Grew Up in 'Extreme Poverty' and Learned to Hustle for Every Dollar

Milian reflected on childhood struggles, industry lessons, and why songwriting and publishing became her long-term financial safety net.

Mark Elibert178 days ago
Teedra Moses and Christina Milian
Music

Teedra Moses Says She Earned $5 Million From Writing Christina Milian's "Dip It Low"

She claims to have made more from other songs too.

Trey Alston525 days ago
Screenshot of Nick Cannon in TSR interview
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Says He and Ex Christina Milian Discussed Having Kids When They Were Dating

In a recent interview with The Shade Room, Nick Cannon revealed that he and ex Christina Milian discussed having kids when they dated, back in 2003.

taramhdvn1213 days ago
christina-milian
Music

Christina Milian Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora have welcomed their second child together, Kenna. They had their first child, Isaiah, together in January 2020.

tara mahadevan1910 days ago
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Christina Milian
Pop Culture

Christina Milian to Fill Naya Rivera's Role in Starz's 'Step Up' Show

Christina Milian will fill the role formerly held by Naya Rivera on Starz's 'Step Up' show following Rivera's tragic drowning death last summer.

Gavin Evans1985 days ago
Chief Keef sideways
Music

Burglar Who Targeted Rihanna's House Connected to Chief Keef's Home Invasion

One of the four people connected to a string of high profile burglaries has also been linked to the home invasion at Chief Keef's house in September.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2840 days ago
rihanna
Music

4 People Arrested for String of L.A. Burglaries Following Rihanna Incident

The burglary of Rihanna's home was part of a marathon of burglaries in the Los Angeles area, police said.

Trace William Cowen2845 days ago
Wiz Khalifa
Music

Wiz Khalifa's Home Targeted by Would-Be Burglars

Two masked individuals broke into Wiz's SoCal home early Saturday, but were scared off by one of the rapper's team members. At this time, it appears the suspects failed to steal any property.

Joshua Espinoza2884 days ago
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Music

Watch Christina Milian and Lil Wayne's New Video "Do It"

The former couple get sexy in Milian's new video

Chris Mench3882 days ago
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Pop Culture

Well Rounded: Complex News + Christina Milian on The Based God Curse, Zendaya, and 'Turned Up'

Christina Milian sits down with Complex News to discuss the biggest news stories of the week on 'Well Rounded.'

Complex3914 days ago
Music

Premiere: Christina Milian Links Up With Lil Wayne for "Do It"

"Do It" is from Christina's upcoming EP Like Me, which drops on Oct. 30.

Lauren Nostro3958 days ago
Pop Culture

John Stamos to Star in Sitcom With Christina Milian

John Stamos is going to star in a sitcom with Christina Milian on Fox.

Christopher Spata4089 days ago
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Music

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Christina Milian Over Use of "Pretty on Fleek"

Nicki has an issue with her Young Money labelmate's new T-shirt/sweater line.

Eric Diep4156 days ago
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Sneakers

Here's What Went Down at Spike Lee's Ol' Skool Sneaker Jam (Video)

We went to Spike Lee's Ol' Skool Sneaker Jam to see what celebrities wore on their feet.

Daniel So4169 days ago
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Music

Listen to Lil Wayne's "Start a Fire" f/ Christina Milian

The track was premiered tonight at the AMAs.

ianservantes4254 days ago

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