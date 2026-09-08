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Tara Mahadevan is a Chicago-based journalist who covers stories about music, entertainment, lifestyle, and culture.
Latest Stories
Jamie Lee Curtis Issues Apology After Saying Marvel Is in a 'Bad' Cinematic Phase (UPDATE)
The 65-year-old actress’ next movie is 'Borderlands,' which is set to release on Aug. 9.
Rihanna Asked to Take Photo of Young Soccer Fan Who Doesn’t Recognize Her
Rihanna was in New York to attend a soccer match between AC Milan and Manchester City at Yankee Stadium.
Camila Cabello Recalls Working on Music With Drake in Turks and Caicos, Praises His ‘Generosity’ and ‘Kindness’
The 27-year-old singer is gearing up for the release of her fourth studio album, 'C,XOXO.'
Vermont Man Wins $175,000 Settlement in First Amendment Lawsuit After Giving Cop Middle Finger
The ACLU claimed that the man’s First Amendment rights and Fourth Amendment protections were violated.
Bill Gates' Daughter Is Dating Paul McCartney's Grandson
21-year-old Phoebe confirmed their status while sharing a photo of boyfriend Arthur Donald giving her a piggyback ride.
Denim Tears Announces Official Opening of NYC Flagship Store
The spot is set to open its doors in SoHo on March 15.
TikTok Ban Bill Passes in the House, Users Speak Out and Platform Adds Pop-Up Warning (UPDATE)
“A TikTok ban will silence your creativity,” the platform is cautioning its users.
Shannon Sharpe Made More Money From Katt Williams Interview Than He Ever Made in an NFL Season
"I just got the check. So whatever you think I made, 3x it," Sharpe said.
Watch 21 Savage Perform First Sold-Out Tour Show at Paris' Zenith
The Atlanta rapper kicked off his European tour in Paris on Nov. 14, which will wrap with his first-ever performance in London on Nov. 30.
'The Bear' Fan Runs Into Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce in Copenhagen After Watching Episode and Being Inspired to Go
The Copenhagen, Denmark episode was directed by Ramy Youssef—the only person to serve as a director besides the showrunners.
Tourists Drive Minivan Into Hawaii Harbor After Following GPS Directions
Two tourists drove their minivan into a boat harbor in Hawaii after their GPS directed them to do so. They had to be rescued by witnesses who were on the dock.
Ed Sheeran Wins Lawsuit Alleging Copyright Infringement of Marvin Gaye’s "Let's Get It On"
A Manhattan jury delivered its verdict in Ed Sheeran's copyright infringement suit on Thursday, saying the singer isn't liable for copying Marvin Gaye's song.
Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance Now Ranked as Most-Viewed Halftime Show Ever
Rihanna's Super Bowl performance has now become the most-watched halftime show of all time after Nielsen revisited the viewership data and issued new numbers.
Teyana Taylor and Pusha-T Go Back and Forth About Her Decision to Bring Chick Fil-A to Met Gala
Teyana Taylor snuck Chick-Fil-A into the Met Gala on Monday, where she was seated next to Pusha-T. The rapper captured the moment on Instagram.
LL Cool J Jokes About Not Getting Roc Nation Brunch Invite Because He Laughed at Jay-Z Rapping in High School
In an episode of 'Big Boy's Neighborhood,' LL Cool J jokes about not getting a Roc Nation Brunch invite because he laughed at Jay-Z rapping in high school.
Lil Nas X, Jared Leto, and Doja Cat Dressed Up As Karl Lagerfeld's Cat at the Met Gala
Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Jared Leto dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, at the Met Gala, though they all had wildly different takes on the feline.
Kim Kardashian Ran Into Ex Pete Davidson, Reportedly No Tension at 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson saw each other at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night. The exes dated for nine months after meeting on 'Saturday Night Live.'
Ed Sheeran Played Guitar and Sang During Testimony in Trial Alleging "Let's Get It On" Copyright Infringement
Ed Sheeran took the stand, singing and playing guitar to help prove his hit "Thinking Out Loud" doesn't infringe on Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On."