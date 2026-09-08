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taramhdvn

Tara Mahadevan is a Chicago-based journalist who covers stories about music, entertainment, lifestyle, and culture.

Joined November 2012 | 282 posts
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Latest Stories

Jamie Lee Curtis wearing a shiny green jacket and red sunglasses at an IMDb event

Jamie Lee Curtis Issues Apology After Saying Marvel Is in a 'Bad' Cinematic Phase (UPDATE)

The 65-year-old actress’ next movie is 'Borderlands,' which is set to release on Aug. 9.

taramhdvn777 days ago
Rita Ora wearing a black outfit with a hood and long blonde hair, holding a white handbag, walking at night

Rihanna Asked to Take Photo of Young Soccer Fan Who Doesn’t Recognize Her

Rihanna was in New York to attend a soccer match between AC Milan and Manchester City at Yankee Stadium.

taramhdvn778 days ago
Drake performing on stage; Camila Cabello posing in a sparkly, plunging dress

Camila Cabello Recalls Working on Music With Drake in Turks and Caicos, Praises His ‘Generosity’ and ‘Kindness’

The 27-year-old singer is gearing up for the release of her fourth studio album, 'C,XOXO.'

taramhdvn812 days ago
A man wearing a red vest and glasses is being detained by an officer in a uniform and hat, next to a dark car in a snow-covered area

Vermont Man Wins $175,000 Settlement in First Amendment Lawsuit After Giving Cop Middle Finger

The ACLU claimed that the man’s First Amendment rights and Fourth Amendment protections were violated.

taramhdvn812 days ago
Paul McCartney in a casual black suit jacket and blue shirt, and Bill Gates in a formal black tuxedo with a bow tie, pose for photos at different events

Bill Gates' Daughter Is Dating Paul McCartney's Grandson

21-year-old Phoebe confirmed their status while sharing a photo of boyfriend Arthur Donald giving her a piggyback ride.

taramhdvn813 days ago
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An obscured view of a storefront with the sign 'Denim Tears' above; reflections and shadows create an abstract effect

Denim Tears Announces Official Opening of NYC Flagship Store

The spot is set to open its doors in SoHo on March 15.

taramhdvn923 days ago
TikTok logo sign held up with the US Capitol building in the background

TikTok Ban Bill Passes in the House, Users Speak Out and Platform Adds Pop-Up Warning (UPDATE)

“A TikTok ban will silence your creativity,” the platform is cautioning its users.

taramhdvn923 days ago
Person in black t-shirt sitting, raising glass, sign with text "1 MILLION SUBS" nearby

Shannon Sharpe Made More Money From Katt Williams Interview Than He Ever Made in an NFL Season

"I just got the check. So whatever you think I made, 3x it," Sharpe said.

taramhdvn923 days ago

Watch 21 Savage Perform First Sold-Out Tour Show at Paris' Zenith

The Atlanta rapper kicked off his European tour in Paris on Nov. 14, which will wrap with his first-ever performance in London on Nov. 30.

taramhdvn1036 days ago

'The Bear' Fan Runs Into Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce in Copenhagen After Watching Episode and Being Inspired to Go

The Copenhagen, Denmark episode was directed by Ramy Youssef—the only person to serve as a director besides the showrunners.

taramhdvn1115 days ago
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Photo of yachts at a harbor

Tourists Drive Minivan Into Hawaii Harbor After Following GPS Directions

Two tourists drove their minivan into a boat harbor in Hawaii after their GPS directed them to do so. They had to be rescued by witnesses who were on the dock.

taramhdvn1232 days ago
ed sheeran cleared marvin gaye

Ed Sheeran Wins Lawsuit Alleging Copyright Infringement of Marvin Gaye’s "Let's Get It On"

A Manhattan jury delivered its verdict in Ed Sheeran's copyright infringement suit on Thursday, saying the singer isn't liable for copying Marvin Gaye's song.

taramhdvn1232 days ago
Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance Now Ranked as Most-Viewed Halftime Show Ever

Rihanna's Super Bowl performance has now become the most-watched halftime show of all time after Nielsen revisited the viewership data and issued new numbers.

taramhdvn1234 days ago
Teyana Taylor photographed at 2023 Met Gala

Teyana Taylor and Pusha-T Go Back and Forth About Her Decision to Bring Chick Fil-A to Met Gala

Teyana Taylor snuck Chick-Fil-A into the Met Gala on Monday, where she was seated next to Pusha-T. The rapper captured the moment on Instagram.

taramhdvn1234 days ago
Split image of LL Cool J and Jay Z

LL Cool J Jokes About Not Getting Roc Nation Brunch Invite Because He Laughed at Jay-Z Rapping in High School

In an episode of 'Big Boy's Neighborhood,' LL Cool J jokes about not getting a Roc Nation Brunch invite because he laughed at Jay-Z rapping in high school.

taramhdvn1234 days ago
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Split image of Doja Cat Lil Nas X Jared Leto

Lil Nas X, Jared Leto, and Doja Cat Dressed Up As Karl Lagerfeld's Cat at the Met Gala

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Jared Leto dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, at the Met Gala, though they all had wildly different takes on the feline.

taramhdvn1234 days ago
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Ran Into Ex Pete Davidson, Reportedly No Tension at 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson saw each other at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night. The exes dated for nine months after meeting on 'Saturday Night Live.'

taramhdvn1235 days ago
Ed Sheeran playing at New Orleans Jazz Heritage Fest

Ed Sheeran Played Guitar and Sang During Testimony in Trial Alleging "Let's Get It On" Copyright Infringement

Ed Sheeran took the stand, singing and playing guitar to help prove his hit "Thinking Out Loud" doesn't infringe on Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On."

taramhdvn1235 days ago

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