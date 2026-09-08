Justin Davis Portrait

Justin Davis

Joined July 2014 | 989 posts
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Latest Stories

Four comic-style illustrations of Thor, Captain America, Hulk, and Iron Man in dynamic action poses.

Every Movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked

From 'Iron Man' to 'Endgame' and beyond, we ranked every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—best to worst, most iconic to most forgettable.

Justin Davis41 days ago
Future

We Ranked Every Future Project, From Worst To Best

Future has released dozens of projects over a career that spans more than 20 years. Here are all of those projects ranked.

Justin Davis721 days ago
Child's Play

Every Film in the 'Child's Play' Franchise, Ranked

We watched all seven of the original 'Child's Play' movies—from the 1988 original to the 2019 reboot—to find out which Chucky-led horror fest was the best.

Justin Davis1832 days ago
Beast

'X-Men: Fear The Beast' Would Have Been A Scary Detour In The Franchise

In which we review the Beast film that never was—'X-Men: Fear The Beast'—based solely on the script that leaked post-'Dark Phoenix'.

Justin Davis2644 days ago
Shazam!

Everything 'Shazam!' Got Right and Wrong

Does 'Shazam!' live up to the hype? Here's everything that does and doesn't work in DC's latest superhero film.

Justin Davis2719 days ago
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future projects ranked lead

Every Future Project, Ranked

Justin Davis2738 days ago
Tupac Shakur 2Pac

10 Rap Conspiracy Theories

From the Tupac conspiracy to JAY-Z in the Illuminati, here are are the craziest conspiracy theories in hip hop.

Justin Davis2862 days ago
JD McCrary

The 10-Year-Old Playing Simba Alongside Donald Glover Has A Cooler Life Than You

10-year-old actor JD McCrary landed the role of Young Simba in live-action 'The Lion King' remake and discusses his audition process and casting rumors

Justin Davis3206 days ago
Justice League

Everything ‘Justice League’ Got Right and Wrong

Does Zack Snyder's Justice League live up to the hype? Here's everything that does and doesn't in the DC Comics tent pole film.

Justin Davis3224 days ago
'Thor: Ragnarok'

Everything ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Got Right and Wrong

Thor: Ragnarok is the best film in Marvel's Thor franchise, but it is still not without its flaws. Here's the good, the bad, and the funny.

Justin Davis3238 days ago
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Horror Classics Gif

12 Horror Classics You Have To See Before You Die

From A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th to Phantasm, these are the classic horror movies that set the Halloween movies.

Justin Davis3248 days ago
Embarrassing Rappers Horror Movies

The 6 Most Embarrassing Rapper Cameos in Horror Films

These might not be the best horror movies to check out this Halloween.

Justin Davis3261 days ago
Andy and Barbara Muschetti

How the Brother/Sister Duo Behind 'It' Gave Our Generation's Most Brutal Monster New Life

Andy and Barbara Muschetti share their surprise at the horror film's massive success and what's next for the sequel.

Justin Davis3289 days ago
The Defenders

'The Defenders' Proves What's Wrong With Netflix's TV Model

‘The Defenders’ should have been Marvel’s best TV series yet – not a boring slog.

Justin Davis3314 days ago
Detroit

The Horrific ‘Detroit’ Isn’t Kathryn Bigelow’s Story to Tell

A white director and a white screenwriter shouldn't be the voices behind the Detroit riots.

Justin Davis3333 days ago
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George A. Romero

George A. Romero Gave Us More Than Zombies—He Gave Horror Movies a Soul

George A. Romero didn't just make scary AF horror films—he also made them socially conscious.

Justin Davis3350 days ago
Baby Driver

‘Baby Driver’ Is a High Octane Love Letter to Atlanta

'Baby Driver' is not just one of the summer’s most anticipated movies—it’s a long overdue cinematic homage to A-Town.

Justin Davis3368 days ago
Demetrius Shipp Jr.

Demetrius Shipp Jr. Has The Hardest Job In Hollywood—Playing 2Pac

Can Demetrius Shipp Jr., a 28-year-old first-time actor, bring 2Pac to life onscreen and make ‘All Eyez on Me’ the next ‘Straight Outta Compton’?

Justin Davis3388 days ago

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