Justin Davis
Latest Stories
Every Movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked
From 'Iron Man' to 'Endgame' and beyond, we ranked every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—best to worst, most iconic to most forgettable.
We Ranked Every Future Project, From Worst To Best
Future has released dozens of projects over a career that spans more than 20 years. Here are all of those projects ranked.
Every Film in the 'Child's Play' Franchise, Ranked
We watched all seven of the original 'Child's Play' movies—from the 1988 original to the 2019 reboot—to find out which Chucky-led horror fest was the best.
'X-Men: Fear The Beast' Would Have Been A Scary Detour In The Franchise
In which we review the Beast film that never was—'X-Men: Fear The Beast'—based solely on the script that leaked post-'Dark Phoenix'.
Everything 'Shazam!' Got Right and Wrong
Does 'Shazam!' live up to the hype? Here's everything that does and doesn't work in DC's latest superhero film.
10 Rap Conspiracy Theories
From the Tupac conspiracy to JAY-Z in the Illuminati, here are are the craziest conspiracy theories in hip hop.
The 10-Year-Old Playing Simba Alongside Donald Glover Has A Cooler Life Than You
10-year-old actor JD McCrary landed the role of Young Simba in live-action 'The Lion King' remake and discusses his audition process and casting rumors
Everything ‘Justice League’ Got Right and Wrong
Does Zack Snyder's Justice League live up to the hype? Here's everything that does and doesn't in the DC Comics tent pole film.
Everything ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Got Right and Wrong
Thor: Ragnarok is the best film in Marvel's Thor franchise, but it is still not without its flaws. Here's the good, the bad, and the funny.
12 Horror Classics You Have To See Before You Die
From A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th to Phantasm, these are the classic horror movies that set the Halloween movies.
The 6 Most Embarrassing Rapper Cameos in Horror Films
These might not be the best horror movies to check out this Halloween.
How the Brother/Sister Duo Behind 'It' Gave Our Generation's Most Brutal Monster New Life
Andy and Barbara Muschetti share their surprise at the horror film's massive success and what's next for the sequel.
'The Defenders' Proves What's Wrong With Netflix's TV Model
‘The Defenders’ should have been Marvel’s best TV series yet – not a boring slog.
The Horrific ‘Detroit’ Isn’t Kathryn Bigelow’s Story to Tell
A white director and a white screenwriter shouldn't be the voices behind the Detroit riots.
George A. Romero Gave Us More Than Zombies—He Gave Horror Movies a Soul
George A. Romero didn't just make scary AF horror films—he also made them socially conscious.
‘Baby Driver’ Is a High Octane Love Letter to Atlanta
'Baby Driver' is not just one of the summer’s most anticipated movies—it’s a long overdue cinematic homage to A-Town.
Demetrius Shipp Jr. Has The Hardest Job In Hollywood—Playing 2Pac
Can Demetrius Shipp Jr., a 28-year-old first-time actor, bring 2Pac to life onscreen and make ‘All Eyez on Me’ the next ‘Straight Outta Compton’?