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ianservantes

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Joined July 2014 | 2296 posts
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Latest Stories

Kanye West in a recording studio, sitting by a large mixing console with digital musical notes floating above.

The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked

Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.

ianservantes37 days ago
Drake performing, wearing a black shirt and a diamond necklace, holding a microphone against a blue background.

The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked

Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.

ianservantes104 days ago
Best Drake songs

The Best Drake Songs

Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.

ianservantes2171 days ago
Disney Logo

The Best Disney Animated Movies Ever

From classics like 'Aladdin' & 'Lion King' to new animated films like 'Coco' & 'Moana,' here are the best Disney animated movies ever made.

ianservantes2801 days ago
The Leftovers

10 Apocalypses From Film & TV That Put Trump-Ageddon In Perspective

From 'The Walking Dead' to Aliens, Hollywood's version of the apocalypse might be the relief needed right now.

ianservantes3439 days ago
Star Wars

Why Does Luke Skywalker Want to See the End of the Jedi?

The trailer for the upcoming Star Wars film 'The Last Jedi' shows Luke saying he wants the Jedi to end. But why?

ianservantes3442 days ago
Bill Nye

Bill Nye the Science Guy On Climate Change Under Trump: “Maybe the World Will End”

Science OG Bill Nye, as always, keeps it real.

ianservantes3450 days ago
Matt Damon

Someone Needs to Tell Matt Damon to Stop Trying to Be Woke

Sometimes the best way to be a white ally is to STFU.

ianservantes3500 days ago
Walking Dead

Here’s How ‘The Walking Dead’ Can Save What’s Left of a Trash Season 7

We don't want TWD to fail—here's how it might redeem its former brilliance.

ianservantes3507 days ago
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Last Jedi

About That New 'Star Wars' Title: Who Is "The Last Jedi?"

After Disney revealed the title of the new 'Star Wars' movie, speculation is running rampant about who it refers to.

ianservantes3523 days ago
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'Rogue One' Is So Good You Won't Even Miss the Lightsaber Fights

'Rogue One' is not only a great 'Star War's movie—it makes the other movies in the franchise better.

ianservantes3563 days ago
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The 25 Best TV Shows of 2016

2016 might have been terrible in general, but it was a great year for TV.

ianservantes3563 days ago
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‘Rogue One’ Director Gareth Edwards Is Ready For ‘Star Wars’ To Get Political

More than any other ‘Star Wars’ movie, ‘Rogue One’ applies to real-world issues.

ianservantes3564 days ago
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'Rogue One' Is the Most Important Movie for the 'Star Wars' Franchise

As the first 'Star Wars' movie to expand the universe, 'Rogue One' has a lot riding on it.

ianservantes3565 days ago
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After Another Brick, It's Time to Stop Pretending 'The Walking Dead' Is Worth Watching

Last night’s midseason finale didn’t save ‘The Walking Dead’—it buried the show even deeper.

ianservantes3566 days ago
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The 50 Best Songs of 2016

The 50 songs written about here all have at least one fierce champion on our staff; most have more than one. These are the songs we cared about the most.

ianservantes3567 days ago
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The 20 Biggest Celebrity Fails of 2016

From Zac Efron to Mischa Barton to Chloë Grace Moretz: Delete your account—all of you.

ianservantes3572 days ago

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