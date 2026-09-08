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The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked
Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.
The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked
Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.
The Best Drake Songs
Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.
The Best Disney Animated Movies Ever
From classics like 'Aladdin' & 'Lion King' to new animated films like 'Coco' & 'Moana,' here are the best Disney animated movies ever made.
10 Apocalypses From Film & TV That Put Trump-Ageddon In Perspective
From 'The Walking Dead' to Aliens, Hollywood's version of the apocalypse might be the relief needed right now.
Why Does Luke Skywalker Want to See the End of the Jedi?
The trailer for the upcoming Star Wars film 'The Last Jedi' shows Luke saying he wants the Jedi to end. But why?
Bill Nye the Science Guy On Climate Change Under Trump: “Maybe the World Will End”
Science OG Bill Nye, as always, keeps it real.
Someone Needs to Tell Matt Damon to Stop Trying to Be Woke
Sometimes the best way to be a white ally is to STFU.
Here’s How ‘The Walking Dead’ Can Save What’s Left of a Trash Season 7
We don't want TWD to fail—here's how it might redeem its former brilliance.
About That New 'Star Wars' Title: Who Is "The Last Jedi?"
After Disney revealed the title of the new 'Star Wars' movie, speculation is running rampant about who it refers to.
'Rogue One' Is So Good You Won't Even Miss the Lightsaber Fights
'Rogue One' is not only a great 'Star War's movie—it makes the other movies in the franchise better.
The 25 Best TV Shows of 2016
2016 might have been terrible in general, but it was a great year for TV.
‘Rogue One’ Director Gareth Edwards Is Ready For ‘Star Wars’ To Get Political
More than any other ‘Star Wars’ movie, ‘Rogue One’ applies to real-world issues.
'Rogue One' Is the Most Important Movie for the 'Star Wars' Franchise
As the first 'Star Wars' movie to expand the universe, 'Rogue One' has a lot riding on it.
After Another Brick, It's Time to Stop Pretending 'The Walking Dead' Is Worth Watching
Last night’s midseason finale didn’t save ‘The Walking Dead’—it buried the show even deeper.
The 50 Best Songs of 2016
The 50 songs written about here all have at least one fierce champion on our staff; most have more than one. These are the songs we cared about the most.
The 20 Biggest Celebrity Fails of 2016
From Zac Efron to Mischa Barton to Chloë Grace Moretz: Delete your account—all of you.