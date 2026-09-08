Sarah Jasmine Montgomery
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The Complete History of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's Beef
From their New York Fashion Week alteration to their heated social war this week, here’s the complete history of the Nicki Minaj & Cardi B beef.
Beverly Hills Police Hire Armed, Private Security Guards Following Robbery
After a robbery and shooting at a local fancy restaurant, Beverly Hills police are hiring private armed guards to have a "visible presence in the city."
CJ Fly Shares 'Rudebwoy' B-Sides on One-Year Anniversary
Exactly one year after releasing his album 'Rudebwoy,' Brooklyn rapper and Pro Era artist CJ Fly returns with six new B-Side tracks posted on SoundCloud.
Drake's "What's Next" on Track for No. 1 Debut on Billboard Hot 100
Drake's new three-track release includes “What’s Next,” “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby, and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” featuring Rick Ross.
Drake Sends Condolences to Pooh Shiesty Following Brother's Death
"I'm wishing you strength in these times, man," Drake said in a voice message to Pooh Shiesty, whose brother passed away this week after a battle with cancer.
NYT Columnist Defends Criticism That Pepe Le Pew ‘Added to Rape Culture’
NYT columnist Charles M. Blow, who also criticized Dr. Seuss, defended his comments about Looney Tumes' character Pepe Le Pew following right-wing backlash.
Watch D’Angelo’s 'Verzuz' Battle Performance Live at the Apollo
At the Apollo Theater event, D’Angelo is going up against a slate of unannounced "friends" from Harlem in the latest 'Verzuz' battle on Instagram.
7-Year-Old Girl Raises Almost $200,000 by Selling Lemonade to Fund Her Brain Surgery
After a local news story about her went viral, a 7-year-old from Alabama was able to raise enough money in donations to pay for her multiple brain surgeries.
Rachel Lindsay Disabled Her Instagram Account Following Harassment from 'Bachelor' Fans
'The Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay disabled her Instagram account after being harassed following her interview with 'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison.
Trader Joe’s Employee Says He Was Fired After Requesting COVID-19 Safety Measures
After sending a letter to CEO Dan Bane requesting additional COVID-19 safety measures for the grocery chain, Trader Joe's employee Ben Bonnema was terminated.
Prince Harry Stepped Back from the Royal Family Because UK Press Was 'Destroying' His Mental Health
In a rare interview with James Corden, Harry discussed his decision to move to Los Angeles in order to protect his family from British tabloids.
'Swimming' Is Now Mac Miller's First Platinum Album
The late rapper has posthumously earned his first ever platinum album for his 2018 project 'Swimming,' which was released weeks before his death.
'Angel' and 'Buffy' Crew Members Accuse Joss Whedon of Creating 'Inappropriate' Work Environment
Folks who worked on the production of "Buffy" and "Angel" accuse Whedon of inappropriate and bullying behavior toward actresses and other women on set.
Yella Beezy Allegedly Had 5 Guns in His Vehicle During Arrest in Texas
The “Bacc at It Again” rapper is facing a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon for the guns found in his vehicle during a police search.
Congresswoman Maxine Waters Praises Megan Thee Stallion for "WAP" Track: 'That’s Audacity'
During a conversation for 'Harper’s Bazaar,' the California congresswoman praised Megan's "audacity" for releasing her hit song "WAP" with Cardi B.
Four Board Members of Texas Power Grid Operator Resign After Deadly Winter Storms
Four board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced their decision to resign following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.
Photo of Bernie Sanders Holding 'Shirts' Bag Becomes His Latest Viral Meme
Folks are enjoying a new viral photo of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders walking around Capitol Hill holding a bag that simply reads "shirts."
105-Year-Old Woman Says Gin-Soaked Raisins Helped Her Beat COVID-19
Lucia DeClerk found out she had contracted COVID-19 on her 105th birthday, and she credits gin-soaked raisins for her success with beating the virus.