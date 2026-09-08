Sarah Jasmine Montgomery Portrait

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery

Joined December 2017 | 2091 posts
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The Complete History of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's Beef

From their New York Fashion Week alteration to their heated social war this week, here’s the complete history of the Nicki Minaj & Cardi B beef.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery351 days ago
beverly hills robbery

Beverly Hills Police Hire Armed, Private Security Guards Following Robbery

After a robbery and shooting at a local fancy restaurant, Beverly Hills police are hiring private armed guards to have a "visible presence in the city."

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2021 days ago
This is a photo of CJ Fly.

CJ Fly Shares 'Rudebwoy' B-Sides on One-Year Anniversary

Exactly one year after releasing his album 'Rudebwoy,' Brooklyn rapper and Pro Era artist CJ Fly returns with six new B-Side tracks posted on SoundCloud.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2021 days ago
drake whats next

Drake's "What's Next" on Track for No. 1 Debut on Billboard Hot 100

Drake's new three-track release includes “What’s Next,” “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby, and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” featuring Rick Ross.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2021 days ago
drake pooh

Drake Sends Condolences to Pooh Shiesty Following Brother's Death

"I'm wishing you strength in these times, man," Drake said in a voice message to Pooh Shiesty, whose brother passed away this week after a battle with cancer.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2021 days ago
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pepep

NYT Columnist Defends Criticism That Pepe Le Pew ‘Added to Rape Culture’

NYT columnist Charles M. Blow, who also criticized Dr. Seuss, defended his comments about Looney Tumes' character Pepe Le Pew following right-wing backlash.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2021 days ago
dangelo versuz

Watch D’Angelo’s 'Verzuz' Battle Performance Live at the Apollo

At the Apollo Theater event, D’Angelo is going up against a slate of unannounced "friends" from Harlem in the latest 'Verzuz' battle on Instagram.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2028 days ago
money

7-Year-Old Girl Raises Almost $200,000 by Selling Lemonade to Fund Her Brain Surgery

After a local news story about her went viral, a 7-year-old from Alabama was able to raise enough money in donations to pay for her multiple brain surgeries.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2028 days ago
bachelor

Rachel Lindsay Disabled Her Instagram Account Following Harassment from 'Bachelor' Fans

'The Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay disabled her Instagram account after being harassed following her interview with 'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2028 days ago
trader

Trader Joe’s Employee Says He Was Fired After Requesting COVID-19 Safety Measures

After sending a letter to CEO Dan Bane requesting additional COVID-19 safety measures for the grocery chain, Trader Joe's employee Ben Bonnema was terminated.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2028 days ago
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harry james

Prince Harry Stepped Back from the Royal Family Because UK Press Was 'Destroying' His Mental Health

In a rare interview with James Corden, Harry discussed his decision to move to Los Angeles in order to protect his family from British tabloids.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2029 days ago
mac miller swimming

'Swimming' Is Now Mac Miller's First Platinum Album

The late rapper has posthumously earned his first ever platinum album for his 2018 project 'Swimming,' which was released weeks before his death.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2029 days ago
joss

'Angel' and 'Buffy' Crew Members Accuse Joss Whedon of Creating 'Inappropriate' Work Environment

Folks who worked on the production of "Buffy" and "Angel" accuse Whedon of inappropriate and bullying behavior toward actresses and other women on set.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2029 days ago
yella beezy police

Yella Beezy Allegedly Had 5 Guns in His Vehicle During Arrest in Texas

The “Bacc at It Again” rapper is facing a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon for the guns found in his vehicle during a police search.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2029 days ago
meg

Congresswoman Maxine Waters Praises Megan Thee Stallion for "WAP" Track: 'That’s Audacity'

During a conversation for 'Harper’s Bazaar,' the California congresswoman praised Megan's "audacity" for releasing her hit song "WAP" with Cardi B.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2032 days ago
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ercot

Four Board Members of Texas Power Grid Operator Resign After Deadly Winter Storms

Four board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced their decision to resign following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2032 days ago
bernie meme

Photo of Bernie Sanders Holding 'Shirts' Bag Becomes His Latest Viral Meme

Folks are enjoying a new viral photo of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders walking around Capitol Hill holding a bag that simply reads "shirts."

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2032 days ago
covid

105-Year-Old Woman Says Gin-Soaked Raisins Helped Her Beat COVID-19

Lucia DeClerk found out she had contracted COVID-19 on her 105th birthday, and she credits gin-soaked raisins for her success with beating the virus.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2032 days ago

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