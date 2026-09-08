Christopher Spata Portrait

Christopher Spata

Joined July 2014 | 1895 posts
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Latest Stories

Porn Stars Share Their Grossest On Set Experiences

Porn Stars Share Their Grossest On-Set Experiences

Porn stars share their grosses experiences from porn sets, in graphic, gross detail.

Christopher Spata3213 days ago
Mark Wahlberg in 'Patriots Day'

Final Trailer for Mark Wahlberg's 'Patriots Day' Feels Like a Documentary

The final trailer for 'Patriots Day' reveals a dramatic take on the Boston Marathon bombing from director Peter Berg.

Christopher Spata3559 days ago
Electoral College protest CO

Donald Trump Wins Electoral College to Officially Become President-Elect

If you were holding out hope, it's over. The Electoral College has made Trump the official president-elect.

Christopher Spata3559 days ago
Not Available Lead

Did Margot Robbie Get Married to Some Guy in Australia? (UPDATE)

An Australian newspaper says that Margot Robbie married her boyfriend of three years at a secret Australian ceremony this week.

Christopher Spata3559 days ago
Not Available Lead

50 Cent Is Talking About Leaving 'Power' Because It Wasn't Nominated For a Golden Globe

'Power' didn't get nominated for a Golden Globe, which led to 50 Cent's Instagram post about killing off his character.

Christopher Spata3566 days ago
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A screen shot from a YouTube video showing a pastor yelling at kids about Santa.

Texas Pastor Goes to the Mall to Tell Little Children 'Santa Does Not Exist'

A pastor in Texas went to the mall to yell at children and families and "tell them the truth" about Jesus and Santa Claus.

Christopher Spata3566 days ago
Guardians of the Galaxy

Vin Diesel: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Director James Gunn Wants a Rocket and Groot Spinoff

Could two of the most popular characters from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise get their own movie?

Christopher Spata3573 days ago
Stranger Things

Netflix Continues to Dominate, Becomes the Top-Grossing App For iPhone

Netflix keeps winning this year. The company's latest victory: having the highest-earning iPhone app in the country.

Christopher Spata3573 days ago
Al Gore at Trump Tower.

Donald Trump Just Met With Al Gore About Climate Change, Whatever That Means

Donald Trump hasn't inspired confidence in those worried about climate change, but he did meet with the former vice president to talk about it.

Christopher Spata3573 days ago
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Going to the Store in Venezuela Means Throwing a Giant Pile of Cash on the Scale

Currency in Venezuela is so devalued right now that people are carrying suitcases full of cash just to go to the grocery store.

Christopher Spata3580 days ago
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Someone Edited All Eight Harry Potter Films Into a Single Movie

Somebody out there had a lot of time on their hands and edited all 18 hours into one digestable narrative.

Christopher Spata3580 days ago
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'Snowpiercer' TV Series Pilot Headed To TNT

The cable network has ordered a one-hour pilot for a series based on the 2013 Chris Evans movie of the same name.

Christopher Spata3587 days ago
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Twitter Users React to the CNN Headline 'Alt-Right Founder Questions If Jews Are People'

CNN's graphic during a segment that discussed an "alt-right" leader and noted white supremacist had Twitter freaking out.

Christopher Spata3587 days ago
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The Entire Set of Ava DuVernay's 'A Wrinkle In Time' Did a Giant Mannequin Challenge to Announce Their Release Date

If you're only going to watch one more "mannequin challenge" video, this one from the set of Ava DuVernay's 'A Wrinkle In Time' is the one.

Christopher Spata3594 days ago
chelsea manning

Chelsea Manning Formally Asks Obama to Commute Her Sentence

Chelsea Manning, who has served more time than any whistleblower in U.S. history, is asking the president to release her before he leaves office.

Christopher Spata3594 days ago
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Asking 'What Do I Look Like I Do For a Living?' on Twitter Yields Hilariously Harsh Responses

People are posting photos of themselves on Twitter asking, "What does it look like I do for a living?" The reponses are classic.

Christopher Spata3594 days ago
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Jon Hamm and Billy Eichner Proposition New Yorkers for a Threesome

Jon Hamm is on the new episode of 'Billy on the Street' where they play the game, "Would you have a threesome with us?"

Christopher Spata3594 days ago
Not Available Lead

Robert De Niro Will Star In His First Television Series

Robert De Niro is making the leap to television to star in a series for Amazon with Julianne Moore and written and directed by David O. Russell.

Christopher Spata3601 days ago

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