Christopher Spata
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Porn Stars Share Their Grossest On-Set Experiences
Porn stars share their grosses experiences from porn sets, in graphic, gross detail.
Final Trailer for Mark Wahlberg's 'Patriots Day' Feels Like a Documentary
The final trailer for 'Patriots Day' reveals a dramatic take on the Boston Marathon bombing from director Peter Berg.
Donald Trump Wins Electoral College to Officially Become President-Elect
If you were holding out hope, it's over. The Electoral College has made Trump the official president-elect.
Did Margot Robbie Get Married to Some Guy in Australia? (UPDATE)
An Australian newspaper says that Margot Robbie married her boyfriend of three years at a secret Australian ceremony this week.
50 Cent Is Talking About Leaving 'Power' Because It Wasn't Nominated For a Golden Globe
'Power' didn't get nominated for a Golden Globe, which led to 50 Cent's Instagram post about killing off his character.
Texas Pastor Goes to the Mall to Tell Little Children 'Santa Does Not Exist'
A pastor in Texas went to the mall to yell at children and families and "tell them the truth" about Jesus and Santa Claus.
Vin Diesel: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Director James Gunn Wants a Rocket and Groot Spinoff
Could two of the most popular characters from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise get their own movie?
Netflix Continues to Dominate, Becomes the Top-Grossing App For iPhone
Netflix keeps winning this year. The company's latest victory: having the highest-earning iPhone app in the country.
Donald Trump Just Met With Al Gore About Climate Change, Whatever That Means
Donald Trump hasn't inspired confidence in those worried about climate change, but he did meet with the former vice president to talk about it.
Going to the Store in Venezuela Means Throwing a Giant Pile of Cash on the Scale
Currency in Venezuela is so devalued right now that people are carrying suitcases full of cash just to go to the grocery store.
Someone Edited All Eight Harry Potter Films Into a Single Movie
Somebody out there had a lot of time on their hands and edited all 18 hours into one digestable narrative.
'Snowpiercer' TV Series Pilot Headed To TNT
The cable network has ordered a one-hour pilot for a series based on the 2013 Chris Evans movie of the same name.
Twitter Users React to the CNN Headline 'Alt-Right Founder Questions If Jews Are People'
CNN's graphic during a segment that discussed an "alt-right" leader and noted white supremacist had Twitter freaking out.
The Entire Set of Ava DuVernay's 'A Wrinkle In Time' Did a Giant Mannequin Challenge to Announce Their Release Date
If you're only going to watch one more "mannequin challenge" video, this one from the set of Ava DuVernay's 'A Wrinkle In Time' is the one.
Chelsea Manning Formally Asks Obama to Commute Her Sentence
Chelsea Manning, who has served more time than any whistleblower in U.S. history, is asking the president to release her before he leaves office.
Asking 'What Do I Look Like I Do For a Living?' on Twitter Yields Hilariously Harsh Responses
People are posting photos of themselves on Twitter asking, "What does it look like I do for a living?" The reponses are classic.
Jon Hamm and Billy Eichner Proposition New Yorkers for a Threesome
Jon Hamm is on the new episode of 'Billy on the Street' where they play the game, "Would you have a threesome with us?"
Robert De Niro Will Star In His First Television Series
Robert De Niro is making the leap to television to star in a series for Amazon with Julianne Moore and written and directed by David O. Russell.