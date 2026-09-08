Daniel So
Latest Stories
Nathan VanHook Is Nike's Next Great Sneaker Designer
The man who designed the Nike Air Yeezy 2 is now taking on the world of soccer. Can he continue his hot streak with football boots?
This Is What Drake's 'OVO' Air Jordan X Should Have Looked Like
Jordan Brand didn't do Drizzy justice.
15 Things We Learned About Corgishoe, the Internet's Most Notorious Sneaker Reseller
One of the most infamous sneaker resellers tells all.
The 10 Best Sneaker Shops in NYC
Your go-to guide for the dopest spots to cop covetable kicks.
How adidas Won the VMAs
The biggest names in music all rocked the Three Stripes at MTV's Video Music Awards.
This O.G. Streetwear Shop Is Giving Away Its Entire Stock of Yeezy Boosts For Free
Alife New York is giving away all of its Yeezys.
We Found Out Just How Hard It Was to Cop the "Black" Yeezy Boost 350 This Weekend
We tried our luck and entered a bunch of Yeezy Boost raffles in NYC.
The Director of "Sneakerheadz" Explains Exactly What a Real Sneakerhead Is
We spoke with the director of the "Sneakerheadz" documentary to see how it all came to fruition.
Drake Officially Unveils His "OVO" Air Jordan VIII Collaboration
There might be a new OVO Jordan dropping.
Another Air Jordan Release Could Be Affected By Mold
Mold on Air Jordan releases are still happening.
Barneys' Latest Sneaker Collab Gives the Vans Slip-On the Luxe Treatment It Deserves
The classic Vans Slip-On gets an Italian-leather makeover.
The Long Rumored Supreme x Air Jordan 1 Collab Is Actually Real (UPDATE)
An image of what appears to be a Supreme x Air Jordan 1 has surfaced.
Here's adidas' Official List of Retailers Receiving the Black Yeezy Boost 350
Make sure you're covered when they drop August 22.
This Sneakerhead Did the Greatest Roller Coaster Pose of All Time
This is how you flex on a roller coaster.
How the Chuck Taylor II Represents the Second Coming of the Most Iconic Sneaker in History
The original sneaker gets reinvented for the modern age. Think of it as the movie remake that retains nods to the original, but benefits from modern tech.
How adidas Boost Technology is Making the Brand Relevant Again
The German sportswear brand's distinctive cushioning tech is reinventing adidas' footwear line from the inside out.
18 Times Kylie Jenner Rocked Sneakers Older Than She Is
Kylie really loves sneakers.