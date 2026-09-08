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Daniel So

Joined July 2014 | 120 posts
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Latest Stories

Nathan VanHook Is Nike's Next Great Sneaker Designer

The man who designed the Nike Air Yeezy 2 is now taking on the world of soccer. Can he continue his hot streak with football boots?

Daniel So4004 days ago
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This Is What Drake's 'OVO' Air Jordan X Should Have Looked Like

Jordan Brand didn't do Drizzy justice.

Daniel So4024 days ago
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15 Things We Learned About Corgishoe, the Internet's Most Notorious Sneaker Reseller

One of the most infamous sneaker resellers tells all.

Daniel So4026 days ago

The 10 Best Sneaker Shops in NYC

Your go-to guide for the dopest spots to cop covetable kicks.

Daniel So4033 days ago
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How adidas Won the VMAs

The biggest names in music all rocked the Three Stripes at MTV's Video Music Awards.

Daniel So4035 days ago
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Ronnie Fieg Spent $2 Million to Renovate Kith Brooklyn

Athlete money.

Daniel So4039 days ago
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This O.G. Streetwear Shop Is Giving Away Its Entire Stock of Yeezy Boosts For Free

Alife New York is giving away all of its Yeezys.

Daniel So4041 days ago

We Found Out Just How Hard It Was to Cop the "Black" Yeezy Boost 350 This Weekend

We tried our luck and entered a bunch of Yeezy Boost raffles in NYC.

Daniel So4042 days ago
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The Director of "Sneakerheadz" Explains Exactly What a Real Sneakerhead Is

We spoke with the director of the "Sneakerheadz" documentary to see how it all came to fruition.

Daniel So4045 days ago

Drake Officially Unveils His "OVO" Air Jordan VIII Collaboration

There might be a new OVO Jordan dropping.

Daniel So4046 days ago
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Another Air Jordan Release Could Be Affected By Mold

Mold on Air Jordan releases are still happening.

Daniel So4047 days ago
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Barneys' Latest Sneaker Collab Gives the Vans Slip-On the Luxe Treatment It Deserves

The classic Vans Slip-On gets an Italian-leather makeover.

Daniel So4047 days ago
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The Long Rumored Supreme x Air Jordan 1 Collab Is Actually Real (UPDATE)

An image of what appears to be a Supreme x Air Jordan 1 has surfaced.

Daniel So4049 days ago
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Here's adidas' Official List of Retailers Receiving the Black Yeezy Boost 350

Make sure you're covered when they drop August 22.

Daniel So4049 days ago
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This Sneakerhead Did the Greatest Roller Coaster Pose of All Time

This is how you flex on a roller coaster.

Daniel So4052 days ago
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How the Chuck Taylor II Represents the Second Coming of the Most Iconic Sneaker in History

The original sneaker gets reinvented for the modern age. Think of it as the movie remake that retains nods to the original, but benefits from modern tech.

Daniel So4054 days ago
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How adidas Boost Technology is Making the Brand Relevant Again

The German sportswear brand's distinctive cushioning tech is reinventing adidas' footwear line from the inside out.

Daniel So4055 days ago
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18 Times Kylie Jenner Rocked Sneakers Older Than She Is

Kylie really loves sneakers.

Daniel So4056 days ago

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