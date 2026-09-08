Deidre Dyer
Joined August 2016 | 4 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Latest Stories
The Best Style Moments From the 2017 ESPYs
Here's your rundown of all the athletes that brought their style A game to the 2017 ESPY Awards.
Deidre Dyer3353 days ago
The Best Dressed Men of 2016
From Gucci in fur to Frank Ocean wearing Vans to the White House, these are the men who made 2016 a much more stylish place.
Deidre Dyer3571 days ago
Donald Glover Is a Low-Key Style Icon
Both offscreen and on 'Atlanta,' Donald Glover proves you can keep it simple and still look good.
Deidre Dyer3611 days ago
Shine 101: Shiona Turini Talks Side Hustles, Styling Solange, and Embracing the Public Eye
Shiona Turini learned to hustle in Bermuda. Here's how she used that and her editorial eye to become a visual storyteller for Solange and Dior.
Deidre Dyer3663 days ago