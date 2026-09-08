Chris Mench Portrait

Chris Mench

Joined July 2014 | 1006 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

Chris Mench87 days ago
2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and Quavo.

2 Chainz, Quavo, and Gucci Mane Shine in "Good Drank" Video

2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and Quavo bring the heat on "Good Drank."

Chris Mench3528 days ago
artists to watch in 2017 final

17 Artists to Watch in 2017

Starrah, Westside Gunn, and Conway are just a handful of the artists poised to do big things in 2017. Don't sleep.

Chris Mench3541 days ago
nicki meek

The Complete Timeline of Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj's Relationship

A deep look into Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj's two-year relationship.

Chris Mench3542 days ago
Not Available Lead

Premiere: Watch Part One of Yo Gotti's 'Behind the Nine' Documentary

Yo Gotti shares behind-the-scenes work for his new album 'White Friday' in part one of his 'Behind the Nine' documentary.

Chris Mench3555 days ago
Advertisement
Justine Skye's '8 Ounces' EP.

Stream Justine Skye's New EP '8 Ounces'

Justine Skye drops her new EP '8 Ounces.'

Chris Mench3556 days ago
Not Available Lead

Big Sean Drops His New Single "Moves" And Announces 'I Decided' Album

Big Sean feeds his fans with new music.

Chris Mench3556 days ago
Not Available Lead

Yo Gotti Shares His New Project 'White Friday'

Yo Gotti's new project 'White Friday' is here.

Chris Mench3556 days ago
Not Available Lead

Avril Lavigne Calls Out Mark Zuckerberg For 'Bullying' Nickelback

Avril Lavigne wasn't happy after Mark Zuckerberg made a joke at Nickelback's expense.

Chris Mench3556 days ago
Not Available Lead

Livestream Lil Uzi Vert's 'A Very Uzi Christmas' Concert on go90

Here's a free livestream of Lil Uzi Vert's special Christmas concert courtesy of go90.

Chris Mench3556 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Jimmy Iovine Opens Up About Apple's Role in Kanye West and Frank Ocean's Album Releases

Jimmy Iovine discusses Apple Music as it relates to Kanye West and Frank Ocean's albums.

Chris Mench3556 days ago
Not Available Lead

Yo Gotti and Kodak Black Bake Gingerbread Versions of Themselves in the "Weatherman" Video

Yo Gotti drops his Kodak Black-assisted video "Weatherman."

Chris Mench3557 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Game Says His Next Album Will Probably Be His Last

The Game hints at retirement during a recent show.

Chris Mench3557 days ago
Not Available Lead

This Crowd in Lagos, Nigeria Went Totally Insane For Migos' "Bad and Boujee"

Lagos, Nigeria was absolutely loving Migos' performance of "Bad and Boujee."

Chris Mench3557 days ago
Not Available Lead

Stream Yasiin Bey's New Album 'Dec. 99th'

Yasiin Bey finally drops his new album 'Dec. 99th.'

Chris Mench3557 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Watch a Clip From Nicki Minaj's Upcoming Pinkprint Tour Movie

Nicki Minaj's Pinkprint Tour movie will premiere on BET on New Year's Eve.

Chris Mench3557 days ago
Not Available Lead

Producer Vinylz Teases a Final Version of Desiigner's "Outlet" on Instagram

Even though he already released a music video for the song, Desiigner isn't done perfecting the final version of "Outlet."

Chris Mench3557 days ago
Not Available Lead

Kid Cudi is Back in His Zone on 'Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'

After a series of disappointing albums, Cudi found his sound again.

Chris Mench3559 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App