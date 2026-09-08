Alex Bracetti Portrait

Alex Bracetti

Joined July 2014 | 413 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

The 10 Best Apps for Giving Back

Thanks to these amazing smartphone apps, giving back has never been so easy.

Alex Bracetti3976 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Evolution of Home Audio Systems

Here's a brief history of the home audio system. We've come a long way since record players.

Alex Bracetti4012 days ago
Not Available Lead

How to Upgrade Your Sound at Home

Now you have no excuse for a weak home sound system.

Alex Bracetti4033 days ago
Not Available Lead

A Beginner’s Guide to Wireless Tech

Not up to date on the latest in wireless tech? Not to worry, this piece covers all the bases.

Alex Bracetti4041 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 Products That Are Changing the Way We Listen to Music

Music lovers, prep your wallets. These 10 state-of-the-art products are guaranteed to enhance your music listening experience.

Alex Bracetti4076 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

The 10 Best Apps for New Music Discovery

Discovering new music is as easy as downloading the following apps.

Alex Bracetti4146 days ago
Not Available Lead

13 Times Vince McMahon Trolled the WWE Universe

No one trolls harder than Vinnie Mac.

Alex Bracetti4216 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Biggest Monsters in Pro Wrestling History

If we didn't know any better, these menacing pro wrestlers could be mistaken for real mosters.

Alex Bracetti4222 days ago
Not Available Lead

15 Surprise Wrestlers We Want To See Enter the WWE Royal Rumble

Peep the grapplers that would add some shock value to this year's Royal Rumble festivities.

Alex Bracetti4253 days ago
Catwoman and the Penguin

10 Pieces of Tech We’d Like to See Utilized by Future Villains

If villains could get their hands on these, well, superheroes beware. Check out these 10 Pieces of Tech We’d Like to See Utilized by Future Villains.

Alex Bracetti4266 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Apps That Every NBA Fan Should Have on Their Phone

Time to suit up, as we toss a no-look and throw down the apps that every NBA fan should have on their phone.

Alex Bracetti4286 days ago
Not Available Lead

Apps That Will Make Last-Minute Holiday Shopping a Breeze

Last-minute holiday shopping has never been easier thanks to these useful apps.

Alex Bracetti4289 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 Things That Become Infinitely Easier With a Smart Watch

With wearable technology taking over, your daily routine may never be the same again.

Alex Bracetti4289 days ago
Not Available Lead

A Complete Guide to Winter’s Best Gadgets

Before you head out on your holiday shopping spree, kick back for a minute and peep our guide to winter's best gadgets.

Alex Bracetti4294 days ago
Not Available Lead

A Guide to Turning Your Failures Into Success

Don't let the cruel world bring you down. Instead, learn how to turn your failures into success.

Alex Bracetti4298 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

New Businesses That Are Carving Out a Niche in Southern California

SoCal has been at the epicenter of the latest business and cultural trends for the past several years. And that trend is still going strong today.

Alex Bracetti4305 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 Apps to Help You Locate the Best Food Trucks Near You

Why settle for yesterday’s mediocre leftovers when you can discover the best food trucks directly from your smartphone?

Alex Bracetti4360 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 Apps That Will Help Manage Your Daily Workload

Before you ride into the office tomorrow morning, boost your performance with these 10 useful apps designed to help you better manage your time.

Alex Bracetti4364 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App