Alex Bracetti
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The 10 Best Apps for Giving Back
Thanks to these amazing smartphone apps, giving back has never been so easy.
The Evolution of Home Audio Systems
Here's a brief history of the home audio system. We've come a long way since record players.
How to Upgrade Your Sound at Home
Now you have no excuse for a weak home sound system.
A Beginner’s Guide to Wireless Tech
Not up to date on the latest in wireless tech? Not to worry, this piece covers all the bases.
10 Products That Are Changing the Way We Listen to Music
Music lovers, prep your wallets. These 10 state-of-the-art products are guaranteed to enhance your music listening experience.
The 10 Best Apps for New Music Discovery
Discovering new music is as easy as downloading the following apps.
13 Times Vince McMahon Trolled the WWE Universe
No one trolls harder than Vinnie Mac.
The Biggest Monsters in Pro Wrestling History
If we didn't know any better, these menacing pro wrestlers could be mistaken for real mosters.
15 Surprise Wrestlers We Want To See Enter the WWE Royal Rumble
Peep the grapplers that would add some shock value to this year's Royal Rumble festivities.
10 Pieces of Tech We’d Like to See Utilized by Future Villains
If villains could get their hands on these, well, superheroes beware. Check out these 10 Pieces of Tech We’d Like to See Utilized by Future Villains.
Apps That Every NBA Fan Should Have on Their Phone
Time to suit up, as we toss a no-look and throw down the apps that every NBA fan should have on their phone.
Apps That Will Make Last-Minute Holiday Shopping a Breeze
Last-minute holiday shopping has never been easier thanks to these useful apps.
10 Things That Become Infinitely Easier With a Smart Watch
With wearable technology taking over, your daily routine may never be the same again.
A Complete Guide to Winter’s Best Gadgets
Before you head out on your holiday shopping spree, kick back for a minute and peep our guide to winter's best gadgets.
A Guide to Turning Your Failures Into Success
Don't let the cruel world bring you down. Instead, learn how to turn your failures into success.
New Businesses That Are Carving Out a Niche in Southern California
SoCal has been at the epicenter of the latest business and cultural trends for the past several years. And that trend is still going strong today.
10 Apps to Help You Locate the Best Food Trucks Near You
Why settle for yesterday’s mediocre leftovers when you can discover the best food trucks directly from your smartphone?
10 Apps That Will Help Manage Your Daily Workload
Before you ride into the office tomorrow morning, boost your performance with these 10 useful apps designed to help you better manage your time.