50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross Album Sales Following Shreveport Jab: 'Damn Boy, It's Over'

Key Takeaways
- 50 Cent claps back at Rick Ross after Rozay mocked his business situation in Shreveport, reposting Ross' poolside IG Story and turning the jab into another chapter of their long-running feud.
- Fif zeroes in on Rick Ross’ new album Set in Stone, clowning its projected 26,000 first-week units and heavy feature list with lines like "20 features under 10 thousand sales… Damn boy it’s over."
- The exchange follows 50's earlier posts telling Ross to "pack it up," underscoring that he has no plans to ease up on public shots at the MMG boss.
50 Cent has fired back at Rick Ross, after the Miami rapper made comments about Fif's business dealings in Shreveport, LA.
On Thursday morning (July 23), while celebrating the release of his new album, Set in Stone, Rozay took aim at the G-Unit mogul in an Instagram Story.
"I got a DM say, 'Rozay, how you feel about what 50 said?' I said, 'What did 50 say?'" Ross began the clip, speaking from his home swimming pool. "Excuse me, before you mention that 50 said, let me ask how it's going over there in Shreveport."
Calling out Fif's business dealings in the Louisiana city, Rozay's comments were most likely related to the recent news that 50 Cent was threatening to "pull back" on his growing presence in Shreveport, lamenting in a recent IG post that unspecified people "don’t want things to get better" in the city.
Not one to ignore beef served in his direction, 50 responded by reposting Rozay's original IG clip and mocking the MMG rapper's predicted sales numbers for his 12th studio album, which, according to Kurrco, is set to sell in the region of 26,000 equivalent album units.
"LOL HE GOT AWAY WITH IT FOR A WHILE, BUT ITS OVER NOW JIG IS UP! 😆," 50 Cent wrote, before calling out the number of features the album has. "20 features under 10 thousand sales 👀Damn boy it’s over. @50centaction."
This isn't the first time Fif has thrown shade in Rick Ross' direction in relation to Set in Stone and its predicted sales. Earlier this week, Fif threw a few shots at Ross on Instagram, urging the Miami rapper to "pack it up."
"Yo, [he] had 20 features and it didn’t help," the G-Unit head honcho wrote. "Alright now, pack it up. It’s over, officer. Get ya bum juice and ya wings and get the fuck up outta here. LOL."
This is just the latest in a back-and-forth that has been going on between the two rappers for years.