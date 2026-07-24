50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross Album Sales Following Shreveport Jab: 'Damn Boy, It's Over'

50 Cent has fired back at Rick Ross, after the Miami rapper made comments about Fif's business dealings in Shreveport, LA.

On Thursday morning (July 23), while celebrating the release of his new album, Set in Stone, Rozay took aim at the G-Unit mogul in an Instagram Story.

"I got a DM say, 'Rozay, how you feel about what 50 said?' I said, 'What did 50 say?'" Ross began the clip, speaking from his home swimming pool. "Excuse me, before you mention that 50 said, let me ask how it's going over there in Shreveport."

Calling out Fif's business dealings in the Louisiana city, Rozay's comments were most likely related to the recent news that 50 Cent was threatening to "pull back" on his growing presence in Shreveport, lamenting in a recent IG post that unspecified people "don’t want things to get better" in the city.

Not one to ignore beef served in his direction, 50 responded by reposting Rozay's original IG clip and mocking the MMG rapper's predicted sales numbers for his 12th studio album, which, according to Kurrco, is set to sell in the region of 26,000 equivalent album units.