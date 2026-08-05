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50 Cent Yet Again Teases Rick Ross Over 'Set in Stone' Numbers: 'Nah, That Sh*t Was Trash'

"Get the f*ck out of here!" Fif said of Rozay pointing to bots as the real problem.

50 Cent in a suit and bow tie on the left; Rick Ross in a black outfit with jewelry on the right.
Images via Getty/Jamie McCarthy/STARZ & Getty/Marcus Ingram

Another day, another instance of 50 Cent goading Rick Ross.

For the latest entry in Fif and Rozay’s charts-focused back-and-forth, we again turn to the Emmy-nominated Sean Combs: The Reckoning executive producer’s Instagram, which has long served as his platform of choice for doling out numerous mockeries aimed at a slew of different targets.

“Nah that shit was trash bro get the fuck out of here!” Fif wrote in his latest Rozay-referencing post, which notably saw him including a screenshot of a Complex article about the recent VERZUZ performer pointing to “fake bot numbers” as the real problem.

Set in Stone, Ross’s twelfth studio album, arrived back in July and ultimately netted a Billboard 200 debut position of No. 39. As of this writing, the album has fallen off the chart.

By comparison, Richer Than I Ever Been, Ross’s most recent solo album prior to Set in Stone, opened at No. 22 back in 2021. Two years later, Ross and Meek Mill’s joint Too Good to Be True project launched at No. 23 on the same chart.

“To me, the new flex is no bots,” Ross said in a recent Fif response while detailing how he views Set in Stone’s charts performance. “Keep it genuine, keep it pure. Let the music fight any battles. … Do the long game, baby. That’s how we hustling, that’s how we winning. We here 20 years later. Those G-Unit sneakers gon’ be in Costco, baby.”

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