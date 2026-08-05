50 Cent Yet Again Teases Rick Ross Over 'Set in Stone' Numbers: 'Nah, That Sh*t Was Trash'

Another day, another instance of 50 Cent goading Rick Ross. For the latest entry in Fif and Rozay’s charts-focused back-and-forth, we again turn to the Emmy-nominated Sean Combs: The Reckoning executive producer’s Instagram, which has long served as his platform of choice for doling out numerous mockeries aimed at a slew of different targets.

“Nah that shit was trash bro get the fuck out of here!” Fif wrote in his latest Rozay-referencing post, which notably saw him including a screenshot of a Complex article about the recent VERZUZ performer pointing to “fake bot numbers” as the real problem.

Set in Stone, Ross’s twelfth studio album, arrived back in July and ultimately netted a Billboard 200 debut position of No. 39. As of this writing, the album has fallen off the chart.