50 Cent Claims Rick Ross' '$100 Million House' Is on Airbnb: 'Everything FAKE'

50 Cent is accusing Rick Ross of faking his lavish lifestyle, claiming the rapper's self-described "$100 million house" is actually available on Airbnb. The G-Unit mogul took aim at his longtime rival after Ross posted a video defending the first-week performance of his new album Set In Stone and questioning why artists with massive streaming numbers don't have more successful businesses to show for it. "HAHAHA This fool at a open house talking about 100 million dollar house, his house is available on air B&B WTF everything FAKE, the f**k outta here," 50 wrote on Instagram.

Ross has made headlines after pushing back on criticism over the album's sales numbers. He argued that he could have chased a bigger debut if he wanted to, but claimed some artists rely on inflated numbers rather than building wealth outside music. "I'm a boss keeping it true to the culture," Ross said. "If I wanted to sell 250K the first week, you think Rozay couldn't have played that game them n***as play to sell a quarter million the first week?" Ross then pointed to his real estate as evidence of his financial success. "Them n***as y'all be talking about can't even show you a motherfucking palm tree in they front yard," he said. "This a $100 million house." He also questioned why artists boasting enormous streaming figures aren't able to turn that audience into successful ventures in fashion, beverages and other industries, arguing that true popularity should translate beyond music.