50 Cent Mocks Rick Ross Over 'Set in Stone' Chart Projections: 'It's Over, Officer'

50 Cent is 50 Centing yet again, this time in response to chart projections for Rick Ross’s latest album, Set in Stone.
Across several social media posts shared on Tuesday (July 21) and Wednesday (July 22), Fif, though he never directly mentioned Rozay by name, made the intended target of his latest Instagrammed mockery quite clear.
In one post, notably accompanied by a clip of a commentator arguing that Set in Stone had “flopped,” complete with a streaming stats comparison mentioning Drake, the Grammy winner urged Ross to “pack it up” after the projected chart performance of his latest full-length.
“Yo, [he] had 20 features and it didn’t help,” Fif wrote. “Alright now, pack it up. It’s over, officer. Get ya bum juice and ya wings and get the fuck up outta here. LOL.”
In another post, Fif extended his mockery.
“So when your tickets don’t sell and your album don’t sell, what do ya do?” he captioned a photo of himself seemingly enjoying popcorn. “Promote car shows and sell chicken wings. LOL.”
Indeed, per Hits Daily Double, Set in Stone is currently expected to debut outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Richer Than I Ever Been, Rozay’s prior solo full-length, debuted at No. 22 on the same chart back in 2021, while 2023’s Meek Mill collab project Too Good to Be True bowed at No. 23.
As of this writing, Ross does not appear to have directly responded to 50’s remarks. The two, of course, have quite a bit of history when it comes to exchanging mockeries.