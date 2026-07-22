50 Cent Mocks Rick Ross Over 'Set in Stone' Chart Projections: 'It's Over, Officer'

50 Cent is 50 Centing yet again, this time in response to chart projections for Rick Ross’s latest album, Set in Stone. Across several social media posts shared on Tuesday (July 21) and Wednesday (July 22), Fif, though he never directly mentioned Rozay by name, made the intended target of his latest Instagrammed mockery quite clear.

In one post, notably accompanied by a clip of a commentator arguing that Set in Stone had “flopped,” complete with a streaming stats comparison mentioning Drake, the Grammy winner urged Ross to “pack it up” after the projected chart performance of his latest full-length.

“Yo, [he] had 20 features and it didn’t help,” Fif wrote. “Alright now, pack it up. It’s over, officer. Get ya bum juice and ya wings and get the fuck up outta here. LOL.” In another post, Fif extended his mockery. “So when your tickets don’t sell and your album don’t sell, what do ya do?” he captioned a photo of himself seemingly enjoying popcorn. “Promote car shows and sell chicken wings. LOL.”