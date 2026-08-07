50 Cent Wants to Bet That Keffe D Gets 20 Years in 2Pac Murder Trial

Ahead of jury selection on August 10 in Las Vegas, Davis now denies any role in the murder and says past confessions in his memoir and interviews were made for money, but those statements have been ruled admissible and are expected to anchor the prosecution’s case.

Davis, the only person ever charged in 2Pac's 1996 killing, has pleaded not guilty to murder with a deadly weapon tied to gang activity, with prosecutors saying he helped orchestrate the drive-by and supplied the gun even if he didn’t pull the trigger.

50 Cent posted a CBS 8 jailhouse interview clip of Duane "Keffe D" Davis on Instagram and joked about using prediction platform Polymarket to bet that Davis will get 20 years in prison.

50 Cent is once again weighing in on the long-awaited 2Pac murder case, this time joking that he'd like to put money behind his prediction for how it will end. The rapper took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a screenshot from a CBS 8 interview with Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is set to stand trial next week in Las Vegas. The image highlighted Davis' recent claim that Diddy had no involvement in the killing of Tupac "2Pac" Shakur, despite Davis' previous allegations of a $1 million payment. Alongside the post, 50 joked about using the prediction market platform Polymarket to wager on Davis' fate. "Yo you think Poly market a let me bet this fool gonna get 20 years?" he wrote.

The post is the latest in a series of social media jabs 50 has directed at Davis in the lead-up to trial. Earlier this month, he mocked the 63-year-old for heading into one of the biggest criminal trials in hip-hop history with a public defender. Davis remains the only person ever charged in connection with Tupac's fatal 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. He has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder with a deadly weapon with intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. Prosecutors allege Davis helped orchestrate the drive-by shooting after Tupac and members of his entourage assaulted Davis' nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, inside the MGM Grand earlier that night. While authorities do not contend Davis fired the shots himself, they argue he played a key role in the attack and supplied the murder weapon. In a recent jailhouse interview with CBS 8 investigative reporter Vanessa Murphy, Davis denied having any involvement in the killing. "No ma'am, no ma'am, I wasn't even in the matter, I wasn't in the matter period," he said.