50 Cent Jokes to Crowd About Diddy Being in Prison: 'You Could Have Been in Fort Dix With Puffy'

50 Cent continues to take every opportunity to mock Sean “Diddy” Combs, the subject of the Emmy-nominated docuseries he recently exec-produced for Netflix.

In a @JPASC24-captured clip shared by TMZ, Fif is seen expressing gratitude to those in the crowd at LIV Beach in Las Vegas by pointing out that they could have instead opted to be at any other place in the world on that particular day, including the New Jersey federal correctional institution where Diddy is currently serving out his sentence.

“You could have been anywhere,” Fif said, as seen here. “You picked being here. Thank you. You could have been in Fort Dix with Puffy in the box.”

Diddy, convicted on Mann Act violations in July of last year, is currently expected to be released from prison in 2028. Earlier this month, the Bad Boy Records founder was reported to have gotten into a fight with a fellow inmate, leading to him being placed in solitary confinement. When reached by Complex at the time, a Federal Bureau of Prisons rep declined to comment.

In the months since his conviction and subsequent sentence, Diddy’s legal team has made various arguments amid a continued push for freedom, including an assertion that their client should be viewed as an amateur pornographer.