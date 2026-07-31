50 Cent Says Diddy 'Wasn't in the Closet, He Was in the Hallway'

In a new interview with GQ , Fif again pointed to his long-held suspicions about the Bad Boy Records founder, who’s currently in prison following Mann Act violation convictions. Last December, Diddy was the subject of the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning , exec-produced by Fif.

Naturally, the Emmy-nominated doc was brought up in the new interview, leading to remarks that would very much seem to be engineered with headlines attention in mind.

“It's one of those things that whether you noticed or not, nobody said anything about any of this for all of these [years],” Fif told GQ. “These parties, these things that were going on. The entire time. And it's like, I would always say … I’m not with that. I don't like the boy’s vibes. I tell you he's a fruit pop, ‘cause it was two things that felt like it was uncomfortable for me to be around him. … He just was a little more touchy.”

In the same interview, which also saw Fif looking back on his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ film and other roles, the Grammy winner made sure to praise the doc’s director, Alexandria Stapleton, as well as tuck in more of the kinds of remarks he’s been known to make about Diddy for some time now.

“He wasn't in the closet,” Fif said, as seen below. “He was, like, in the hallway where you could see that there's something going on, but you just don't know what exactly to say. And in hip-hop, it follows aspiration. As long as you're financially in a spot where they aspire to you, they won't be sure if they don't like what your choices are. They'll look and go, ‘Well, maybe.’ You know? So they didn't say anything about it.”