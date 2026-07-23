How NYC Rappers Turned the Bulletproof Vest Into One of Hip-Hop's Most Enduring Fashion Statements

New York City rappers have long been at the forefront of street style, but one of the most unique pieces to become a major fashion statement in the genre is the bulletproof vest.

In a new Complex News video hosted by Izzy Izzo, we’re given a breakdown of how the garment evolved from protective gear into one of hip-hop's most recognizable fashion statements, tracing a lineage that stretches back over two decades.

The visual roots of the look can be credited to West Coast legends 2Pac and Eazy-E, but Izzo pinpoints the moment it became a true New York statement to Prodigy's appearance in the 1995 "Survival of the Fittest" music video. The Mobb Deep rapper's aesthetic was later expanded on with Jay-Z’s look in the 1998 film, Streets Is Watching, and he later wore one at one of his recent sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium, a full-circle moment of sorts.