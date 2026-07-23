How NYC Rappers Turned the Bulletproof Vest Into One of Hip-Hop's Most Enduring Fashion Statements

New York City rappers have long been at the forefront of street style, but one of the most unique pieces to become a major fashion statement in the genre is the bulletproof vest.
In a new Complex News video hosted by Izzy Izzo, we’re given a breakdown of how the garment evolved from protective gear into one of hip-hop's most recognizable fashion statements, tracing a lineage that stretches back over two decades.
The visual roots of the look can be credited to West Coast legends 2Pac and Eazy-E, but Izzo pinpoints the moment it became a true New York statement to Prodigy's appearance in the 1995 "Survival of the Fittest" music video. The Mobb Deep rapper's aesthetic was later expanded on with Jay-Z’s look in the 1998 film, Streets Is Watching, and he later wore one at one of his recent sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium, a full-circle moment of sorts.
But perhaps the most iconic take on the bulletproof vest in NYC hip-hop, and its moment of mainstream recognition in the early 2000s, was when 50 Cent made it synonymous with his persona during the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ era. 50 Cent famously survived being shot nine times, so it’s no wonder he looked to capitalize on the imagery with his No. 1 debut studio album.
Of course, rappers have continued to sport the bulletproof vest as a fashion statement. ASAP Rocky wore a vest in the 2018 "Praise the Lord" video, while Pop Smoke brought it into the Brooklyn Drill scene roughly a year later with the “Flexin’” music video. Pop Smoke even pulled it off with a Moncler jacket on top, no less.
"The proof is in the pudding," Izzo concludes in the video, which can be watched above. "The bulletproof vest continues to stand the test of time thanks to New York rappers putting on.”