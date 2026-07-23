GET THE APP

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Style

How NYC Rappers Turned the Bulletproof Vest Into One of Hip-Hop's Most Enduring Fashion Statements

Complex News' Izzy Izzo traces the vest's journey from Prodigy's 1995 "Survival of the Fittest" video to Pop Smoke's Brooklyn Drill era.

50 Cent performing with a bullet-proof vest at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards
Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images

New York City rappers have long been at the forefront of street style, but one of the most unique pieces to become a major fashion statement in the genre is the bulletproof vest.

In a new Complex News video hosted by Izzy Izzo, we’re given a breakdown of how the garment evolved from protective gear into one of hip-hop's most recognizable fashion statements, tracing a lineage that stretches back over two decades.

The visual roots of the look can be credited to West Coast legends 2Pac and Eazy-E, but Izzo pinpoints the moment it became a true New York statement to Prodigy's appearance in the 1995 "Survival of the Fittest" music video. The Mobb Deep rapper's aesthetic was later expanded on with Jay-Z’s look in the 1998 film, Streets Is Watching, and he later wore one at one of his recent sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium, a full-circle moment of sorts.

But perhaps the most iconic take on the bulletproof vest in NYC hip-hop, and its moment of mainstream recognition in the early 2000s, was when 50 Cent made it synonymous with his persona during the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ era. 50 Cent famously survived being shot nine times, so it’s no wonder he looked to capitalize on the imagery with his No. 1 debut studio album.

Of course, rappers have continued to sport the bulletproof vest as a fashion statement. ASAP Rocky wore a vest in the 2018 "Praise the Lord" video, while Pop Smoke brought it into the Brooklyn Drill scene roughly a year later with the “Flexin’” music video. Pop Smoke even pulled it off with a Moncler jacket on top, no less.

"The proof is in the pudding," Izzo concludes in the video, which can be watched above. "The bulletproof vest continues to stand the test of time thanks to New York rappers putting on.”

Related Stories

In 1996, Spike Lee requested a custom red Yankees cap from New Era that would alter how we think about fitted hats forever.
Style

How Spike Lee Revolutionized Custom Fitted Hats

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, we look back on Spike Lee's red Yankees New Era fitted hat from 1996 that started it all.

Mike DeStefano80 days ago
Jay-Z's legendary rap career has spanned multiple decades. Across them, he has showcased a variety of style eras, from throwback jerseys to classic streetwear to Rocawear. These are his top 10.
Style

Jay-Z's Top 10 Style Eras, Ranked

Following Jay-Z's residency at Yankee Stadium, we take a look back at his greatest style eras.

Mike DeStefano14 days ago
PHILADELPHIA - Rapper and music producer Jay-Z prior to the FIFA 2026 World Cup Group E match between Ivory Coast and Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium on June 15, 2026, in Philadelphia, United States.
Music

Jay-Z 30th Anniversary Brooklyn Pop-Up Location Is Where He Filmed "Dead Presidents" Video

The 25-time Grammy winner is paying homage to his 1996 classic with the JAŸ-Z30 pop-up activation at Smack Mellon.

Jaelani Turner-Williams32 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleHow to Wear Carhartt, According to Your Favorite Rappers
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
6
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App