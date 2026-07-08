Emmy Nominations 2026: Everything You Need to Know

Widow’s Bay has hopefully laid the groundwork for a sweep at the 2026 Emmy Awards. Wednesday (July 8), the Television Academy announced this year’s nominees, with Jeff Hiller (Widow’s Bay) and Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) linking up to lead the unveiling. Below, as always, we’re running down everything you need to know ahead of the ceremony.

When are the 2026 Emmys?

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to hit the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. As the name of the venue should make clear, you can watch the ceremony via NBC and Peacock.

Who’s hosting the 2026 Emmys?

As announced this week, Mariska Hargitay, beloved star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and confirmed Knicks superfan, is handling hosting duties this year.

Who’s nominated at the 2026 Emmys?

Below, get a closer look at nominees in key categories (full list available here), preferably while stoking the desire to run back the inaugural season of the Katie Dippold-created Widow’s Bay, one of the best shows of the year. Of note is that Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning documentary, which counts 50 Cent as an executive producer, also scored several nominations, including for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series. Winners in that category, and a slew of others announced on Wednesday, are expected to be unveiled at a separate Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony later this year.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Television Movie

Heads of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet on Vacation

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Lead Actor in an Anthology Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding Lead Actress in an Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Outstanding Supporting Actor in an Anthology Series or Movie

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Outstanding Supporting Actress in an Anthology Series or Movie

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael J. Fox, Shrinking

Brett Goldstein, Shrinking

Hamish Linklater, Widow’s Bay

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Rob Reiner, The Bear

Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Bibb, Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay

Cherry Jones, Hacks

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Lauren Weedman, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt

Jeff Hiller, Pluribus

Jeff Kober, The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Brittany Allen, The Pitt

Tal Anderson, The Pitt

Tina Ivlev, The Pitt

Miriam Shor, Pluribus

Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age

Shailene Woodley, Paradise

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Variety Series