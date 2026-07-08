Emmy Nominations 2026: Everything You Need to Know

Widow’s Bay has hopefully laid the groundwork for a sweep at the 2026 Emmy Awards.
Wednesday (July 8), the Television Academy announced this year’s nominees, with Jeff Hiller (Widow’s Bay) and Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) linking up to lead the unveiling.
Below, as always, we’re running down everything you need to know ahead of the ceremony.
When are the 2026 Emmys?
The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to hit the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. As the name of the venue should make clear, you can watch the ceremony via NBC and Peacock.
Who’s hosting the 2026 Emmys?
As announced this week, Mariska Hargitay, beloved star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and confirmed Knicks superfan, is handling hosting duties this year.
Who’s nominated at the 2026 Emmys?
Below, get a closer look at nominees in key categories (full list available here), preferably while stoking the desire to run back the inaugural season of the Katie Dippold-created Widow’s Bay, one of the best shows of the year.
Of note is that Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning documentary, which counts 50 Cent as an executive producer, also scored several nominations, including for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series. Winners in that category, and a slew of others announced on Wednesday, are expected to be unveiled at a separate Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony later this year.
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Diplomat
- The Gilded Age
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Your Friends & Neighbors
Outstanding Television Movie
- Heads of State
- Miss You, Love You
- People We Meet on Vacation
- Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Beef
- DTF St. Louis
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Lead Actor in an Anthology Series or Movie
- Riz Ahmed, Bait
- Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster
- Oscar Isaac, Beef
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Outstanding Lead Actress in an Anthology Series or Movie
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Carey Mulligan, Beef
- Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Outstanding Supporting Actor in an Anthology Series or Movie
- Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
- Richard Gadd, Half Man
- David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
- Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
- Charles Melton, Beef
- Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Outstanding Supporting Actress in an Anthology Series or Movie
- Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
- Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
- Laurie Metcalf, Monster
- Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
- Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
- Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
- Steve Carell, Rooster
- Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay
- Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Megan Stalter, Hacks
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Michael J. Fox, Shrinking
- Brett Goldstein, Shrinking
- Hamish Linklater, Widow’s Bay
- Christopher McDonald, Hacks
- Rob Reiner, The Bear
- Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Leslie Bibb, Hacks
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay
- Cherry Jones, Hacks
- Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Lauren Weedman, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Patrick Ball, The Pitt
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
- Gerran Howell, The Pitt
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Tom Pelphrey, Task
- Carlos Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
- Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Colman Domingo, Euphoria
- Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt
- Jeff Hiller, Pluribus
- Jeff Kober, The Pitt
- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
- Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Brittany Allen, The Pitt
- Tal Anderson, The Pitt
- Tina Ivlev, The Pitt
- Miriam Shor, Pluribus
- Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age
- Shailene Woodley, Paradise
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- Dancing With the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Outstanding Variety Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live