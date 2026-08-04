50 Cent Has Even More to Say About Rick Ross's 'Set in Stone' Numbers: 'Can't Fake It Forever'

50 Cent has even more to say about Rick Ross.
As recent headlines have made clear, Fif has been hung up on the first-week numbers for Rozay’s latest album, Set in Stone, which debuted at No. 39 on the Billboard 200 chart in July. At one point, Ross responded to the G-Unit Film and Television founder’s mockery by questioning the status of his ever-expanding Shreveport connections.
Fast forward a few days, and 50 is back at it.
“LOL,” Fif said in an Instagram post shared early Tuesday (Aug. 4), this time accompanying his remarks with a screenshot of an article headlined with the assertion that Ross had hit “a new chart low” with his latest album. “I’M SORRY IT’S OVER, CAN’T FAKE IT FOREVER!”
In a recent IG update of his own, Ross, though not speaking in response to 50 directly, made it clear that he’s undeterred by the chatter surrounding how Set in Stone has fared commercially so far. He argued that the numbers tell a different story, namely that he’s successfully “playing the long game” with his latest solo full-length.
“We pulled the streaming report for Set in Stone’s first two weeks,” Ross said, later breaking into laughter. “With 63.5 million streams, that equates to approximately 42.5K albums sold, which does not include the physical products. That's equivalent to Ricky Rozay selling 22,000 the first week and 20 the second week, which is no fall-off. It’s a long game we playing here, guys.”