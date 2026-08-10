50 Cent Is Aiming to 'Build Something Big' as Executive Producer of 'Payday' Video Game Adaptation

50 Cent is again expanding his TV slate by hopping aboard the small-screen adaptation of the popular first-person shooter video game franchise Payday, which has yet to find a home as development continues.

Variety was first to report the news on Monday (Aug. 10), noting that Fif will serve as executive producer on the project, which also counts Vice Studios and Starbreeze Entertainment as producers. The latter is the parent company of Payday developer Overkill Software.

When reached for comment by Complex, a rep for 50 shared a statement on behalf of the G-Unit Film & TV boss, who last year exec-produced the Emmy-nominated Diddy documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

“G-Unit Film & TV has built cinematic crime stories that connect with audiences around the world,” Fif said. “Teaming up with Vice Studios and bringing the world of Payday to the screen gives us the chance to build something big, a high-energy franchise that pushes the heist genre forward.”

Complex has also reached out to reps for Starbreeze Entertainment and Vice Studios for additional comment. This story may be updated.