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YG and The Game's 'VERZUZ' Event: What Went Down

From a surprise appearance by Travis Barker, to Game chugging a bottle, we recap the latest iteration of 'VERZUZ.'

YG and The Game posing with hand gestures, promoting a collaboration with Complex and Apple Music. Black and white image.
VERZUZ

YG and The Game turned the latest VERZUZ into a full-fledged West Coast celebration on Thursday (July 23), complete with a surprise appearance by blink-182 drummer and producer Travis Barker.

Below, we break down highlights from the event, which, as with past VERZUZ matchups, has indeed been commemorated with official GAS trading cards.

blink-182’s Travis Barker makes surprise appearance

The proven virtuoso joined Game for “Dope Boys,” notably tucking in a characteristically impressive drum solo.

Barker’s VERZUZ appearance follows the blink-182 pop-up at Complex LA earlier this month.

The Game shouts out Drake

Before launching into their 2015 collab “100,” Game was sure to shout out Drake. This didn’t mark the only Drake collab to get attention on Thursday night.

The Game chugs bottle

Game, understandably lost in the moment, was keen on bringing a party atmosphere to the proceedings.

Nipsey Hussle tribute

The late Nipsey Hussle was well-represented in both artists’ setlist picks on Thursday. At one point during the evening, Game looked back on his early encounters with Nip.

YG performs “FDT”

Now more than a decade removed from its original release, YG’s Nipsey-featuring “FDT” remains as relevant as ever.

The Game shouts out 50 Cent

Drake wasn’t the only one to get a shoutout. 50 Cent, unexpectedly, also got a mention from Game, who tucked some classic Fif collabs into his setlist picks.

YG and The Game’s VERZUZ setlist

For the first round, YG opted for “BPT,” a Mustard-produced joint off his My Krazy Life album. Game, meanwhile, went with the aforementioned “Dope Boys,” enlisting Barker to recreate the live drums-layered sound of the original studio version of the LAX track.

See YG and The Game’s full VERZUZ setlist here.

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