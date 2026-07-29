50 Cent's Reebok G-Unit G6 Sneaker Re-Release Finally Gets Date

According to SoleRetriever , the 1:1 recreation of the original white/blue-red colorway of the iconic 2003 silhouette will hit stores on August 20, 2026, priced at $130.

50 Cent 's Reebok G-Unit G6 sneakers are headed back to stores — and they now have an official release date.

The shoe, which will be available through Reebok and select retailers online and in store, features a grey suede toe cap finished in red, white, and blue accents. G-6 branded silver lace dubrae and a tri-color heel tab round out the detailing, while "G-Unit" is embroidered in blue on the lateral heel. Reebok branding appears on the tongue tag and heel, and the white sole carries an "RBK" logo on the lateral side.

The G6 first arrived in 2003 alongside 50 Cent's classic Get Rich or Die Tryin' debut, making him one of the earliest rappers to front his own sneaker. The line shared shelf space at Reebok with Jay-Z's S. Carter, positioning the two as rival hip-hop deals under the same roof.

Fif later claimed the G6 outsold the S. Carter six-to-one, a period when Jay-Z's shoe had been Reebok's fastest-selling sneaker at that point. The partnership reportedly generated around $80 million at its peak for the G-Unit head honcho.

"When we started selling shoes, the G-Unit shoes and Shawn Carter shoes, that was a response to losing the bidding war to LeBron [James]," 50 told Big Boy in a 2012 interview. "I sold over $3.8 million [in] pairs of sneakers."

The surprise return of the G6 kicks was actually spoiled earlier this year by one of 50's own artists, Tony Yayo. Yayo, alongside Uncle Murda, revealed the Reebok reunion on their podcast The Real Report back in May, before official images had dropped.

In a video of 50 Cent reacting to the leak news, he said: "I can't tell Yayo nothing."