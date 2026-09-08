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The 15 Best Game Songs of All Time, Ranked
Ahead of his Compton Forever VERZUZ battle against YG, we're ranking the 15 best songs from The Game.
The Best Canadian Albums Of 2026 (So Far)
From Drake and Jessie Reyez to rising stars Baby Nova and Angine de Poitrine, these are the Canadian albums soundtracking 2026—and proving the country's musical renaissance is far from over.
The 20 Best Canadian Basketball Players of All Time, Ranked
From NBA champions and Hall of Famers to MVPs and modern superstars, these Canadian basketball players helped transform Canada from a hockey nation into one of basketball’s fastest-rising powers.
8 Takeaways From Drake's 'Iceman': From Kendrick Snubs to the Return of R&B Drake
Drake dropped 41 songs in one night. Here are out immediate takeaways, for 'Iceman', 'Habibti' and 'Maid of Honour.'
Drake's 'Iceman': 10 Burning Questions We Have
After nearly 1,000 days, Drake is about to release his new album, 'Iceman.' Here are the biggest questions surrounding his ninth studio album.
The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2026 (and Their Odds of Dropping)
With upcoming releases from Drake, J. Cole, Kehlani, and more, we’re expecting 2026 to be a great year for music.
The 30 Best Rap Songs of 2025
The best rap songs of 2025 feature tracks from Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Doechii, Yeat, and more.
The 50 Best Songs of 2025
From comeback singles from Justin Bieber and the Clipse to breakouts from newcomers like EsDeeKid and Olivia Dean, these are the best songs of 2025.
50 Unreleased Rap Albums We’d Kill To Hear
Out of all the hip-hop albums that never saw the light of day, these are the projects that we're still dying to give a listen.
50 Best LA Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From gangsta rap pioneers like Dr. Dre and Ice Cube to contemporary stars like Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar, these are the best LA rappers of all time.