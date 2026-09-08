Mr. Wavvy

Joined October 2024 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

Rapper The Game wearing a bandana and "game?" shirt, standing in front of a car.

The 15 Best Game Songs of All Time, Ranked

Ahead of his Compton Forever VERZUZ battle against YG, we're ranking the 15 best songs from The Game.

Mr. Wavvy58 days ago
The Best Canadian Albums of the Year, So Far

The Best Canadian Albums Of 2026 (So Far)

From Drake and Jessie Reyez to rising stars Baby Nova and Angine de Poitrine, these are the Canadian albums soundtracking 2026—and proving the country's musical renaissance is far from over.

Mr. Wavvy86 days ago
The 20 Best Canadian Basketball Players of All Time, Ranked

The 20 Best Canadian Basketball Players of All Time, Ranked

From NBA champions and Hall of Famers to MVPs and modern superstars, these Canadian basketball players helped transform Canada from a hockey nation into one of basketball’s fastest-rising powers.

Mr. Wavvy105 days ago
Drake on stage with a microphone, wearing a white shirt, surrounded by artistic images, including a sparkling glove and eyes. He is standing in front of three of his album covers, Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour.

8 Takeaways From Drake's 'Iceman': From Kendrick Snubs to the Return of R&B Drake

Drake dropped 41 songs in one night. Here are out immediate takeaways, for 'Iceman', 'Habibti' and 'Maid of Honour.'

Mr. Wavvy125 days ago
Drake with a beard and glasses stands in a snowy urban setting, wearing a dark jacket and necklace. This is Drake as an Iceman because that's the title of his new album

Drake's 'Iceman': 10 Burning Questions We Have

After nearly 1,000 days, Drake is about to release his new album, 'Iceman.' Here are the biggest questions surrounding his ninth studio album.

Mr. Wavvy142 days ago
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Four images: Top left, Doechii rapping; top right, Drake with a microphone; bottom left, Kehlani with "2026 Preview" text; bottom right, Baby Keem in sunglasses.

The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2026 (and Their Odds of Dropping)

With upcoming releases from Drake, J. Cole, Kehlani, and more, we’re expecting 2026 to be a great year for music.

Mr. Wavvy254 days ago
Clipse on stage with red lighting, holding microphones, wearing dark clothing and beanies. Large red letters in the background.

The 30 Best Rap Songs of 2025

The best rap songs of 2025 feature tracks from Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Doechii, Yeat, and more.

Mr. Wavvy277 days ago
A collage of four images labeled "Best of 2025," featuring Kehlani in a chair, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Karol G

The 50 Best Songs of 2025

From comeback singles from Justin Bieber and the Clipse to breakouts from newcomers like EsDeeKid and Olivia Dean, these are the best songs of 2025.

Mr. Wavvy280 days ago
Four men posing together, all smiling. One wears a bucket hat, another a beanie, and one has sunglasses and a cap. Casual setting.

50 Unreleased Rap Albums We’d Kill To Hear

Out of all the hip-hop albums that never saw the light of day, these are the projects that we're still dying to give a listen.

Mr. Wavvy389 days ago
Four musicians are in the image: Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle, and Kendrick Lamar, each with distinct styles and attire.

50 Best LA Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From gangsta rap pioneers like Dr. Dre and Ice Cube to contemporary stars like Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar, these are the best LA rappers of all time.

Mr. Wavvy476 days ago
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