The Game Gives 50 Cent a Shoutout During 'VERZUZ' With YG

“I’m having such a good [2026],” Game told fans on Thursday. “N***a, shout out 50, n***a. I’m having such a good year, n***a. What's up, n***a? It’s Chuck, blood. The n***a that brought 50 and Dr. Dre to Westside Bompton. I’m the n***a that told Dre, ’It’s bool. Get out, blood.’ We here, n***a. If I'm lying, I’m flying, blood. Bompton, n***a. Let’s get it. YG and Game.”

The shoutout is noteworthy, of course, due to them having spent years at odds despite their collaborative relationship in the early 2000s. Ahead of Thursday’s VERZUZ, Game hinted that a shoutout might be on the horizon when he playfully asked Fif to send him a G-Unit headband for the performance.