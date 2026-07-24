The Game Gives 50 Cent a Shoutout During 'VERZUZ' With YG

Drake wasn’t the only one to get a surprise shoutout during YG and The Game’s VERZUZ.
During Thursday’s matchup (July 23), Game included key 50 Cent collaborations among his setlist picks, plus directly shouted out his former G-Unit collaborator.
“I’m having such a good [2026],” Game told fans on Thursday. “N***a, shout out 50, n***a. I’m having such a good year, n***a. What's up, n***a? It’s Chuck, blood. The n***a that brought 50 and Dr. Dre to Westside Bompton. I’m the n***a that told Dre, ’It’s bool. Get out, blood.’ We here, n***a. If I'm lying, I’m flying, blood. Bompton, n***a. Let’s get it. YG and Game.”
The shoutout is noteworthy, of course, due to them having spent years at odds despite their collaborative relationship in the early 2000s. Ahead of Thursday’s VERZUZ, Game hinted that a shoutout might be on the horizon when he playfully asked Fif to send him a G-Unit headband for the performance.
As of this writing, 50 Cent hasn’t responded to Game’s shoutout. Given his penchant for near-constant Instagrammery, however, it’s likely that he will soon enough.
The latest VERZUZ opened with a surprise appearance by blink-182’s Travis Barker, who joined Game for a performance of their 2008 collaboration “Dope Boys.” The late Nipsey Hussle also got some love.
For the full setlist, see here.
In a postgame sitdown with Jordan Rose, Game teased that YG will be featured on his upcoming The Documentary 3 album. As YG explained, the linkup is part of a larger effort from them both to “continue to push the Westside story.”