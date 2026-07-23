Rick Ross Fires Back at 50 Cent Over Album Trolling: 'How's It Going in Shreveport?'

He doubled down on calling Set in Stone the "album of the year," teasing a massive "Do it one time for the 305" visual and promising to shoot videos for every track.

From his home pool, Ross flipped the narrative by questioning, "how it’s going in Shreveport," accusing 50 of borrowing locals' money and failing to secure the film studio loans he wanted there.

Rick Ross has hit back at 50 Cent over comments the G-Unit mogul made about the projected sales of Rozay's new album. Earlier this week, Fif threw a few shots at Ross on Instagram, urging the Miami rapper to "pack it up" after the projected chart performance of his latest full-length album, Set in Stone. "Yo, [he] had 20 features and it didn’t help," 50 Cent wrote. "Alright now, pack it up. It’s over, officer. Get ya bum juice and ya wings and get the fuck up outta here. LOL."

In another post, Fif extended his mockery. "So when your tickets don’t sell and your album don’t sell, what do ya do?" he captioned a photo of himself seemingly enjoying popcorn. "Promote car shows and sell chicken wings. LOL." On Thursday morning (July 23), while celebrating the release of his latest album through a series of videos shared via his Instagram Stories, Rozay took a moment to (sort of) address 50's comments. "I got a DM say, 'Rozay, how you feel about what 50 said?' I said, 'What did 50 say?'" Ross began the clip, speaking from his home swimming pool. "Excuse me, before you mention that 50 said, let me ask how it's going over there in Shreveport." Referring to 50's various projects in the Shreveport, LA, area, which comes after he announced a 30-year lease agreement for his G-Unit production company, Rozay turned the attention onto recent news that 50 Cent was threatening to "pull back" on his growing presence in Shreveport.