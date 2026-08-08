Rick Ross Tells 50 Cent to ‘Be Loyal’ to Courtney A. Kemp, Questions Tupac Collaboration

Rick Ross isn't letting up in his latest war of words with 50 Cent, taking aim at the rapper's television career and even questioning his upcoming music plans.

In a new video posted to social media, Ross criticized 50 for comments he says shifted blame onto Power creator Courtney A. Kemp, arguing that the acclaimed writer deserves more credit for helping launch one of television's biggest franchises.

"I saw you making excuses to why you was kicked off the shows, blamed it on the Black woman," Ross said. "She's the creator. She wrote it. Power was her show. Kanan was her show."

Ross urged his longtime rival to show Kemp the same loyalty he has shown Eminem throughout his career.

"Be loyal to the Black woman the way you are loyal to Eminem," he said. "She gave you an opportunity."