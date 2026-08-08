Rick Ross Tells 50 Cent to ‘Be Loyal’ to Courtney A. Kemp, Questions Tupac Collaboration

Rick Ross isn't letting up in his latest war of words with 50 Cent, taking aim at the rapper's television career and even questioning his upcoming music plans.
In a new video posted to social media, Ross criticized 50 for comments he says shifted blame onto Power creator Courtney A. Kemp, arguing that the acclaimed writer deserves more credit for helping launch one of television's biggest franchises.
"I saw you making excuses to why you was kicked off the shows, blamed it on the Black woman," Ross said. "She's the creator. She wrote it. Power was her show. Kanan was her show."
Ross urged his longtime rival to show Kemp the same loyalty he has shown Eminem throughout his career.
"Be loyal to the Black woman the way you are loyal to Eminem," he said. "She gave you an opportunity."
The Maybach Music Group founder then shifted his attention to 50 Cent's recent announcement that he's working on new music featuring Eminem and unreleased vocals from Tupac Shakur.
"I heard you say you finna release new music with Eminem and Tupac," Ross said. "Pac been dead 30 years. Let the man rest in peace."
He also mocked the collaboration itself before taking another swipe at 50's business ventures.
"Eminem? Come on now, Curtis," Ross said. "Put them G-Unit shoes out, let them flop, and do your usual Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks remix."
The comments mark another escalation in the pair's nearly two-decade rivalry, which has intensified in recent weeks following the release of Ross' latest album, Set In Stone.
Their latest exchange began after 50 Cent accused Ross of exaggerating his wealth, claiming the rapper's self-described "$100 million house" is actually listed on Airbnb.
"HAHAHA This fool at a open house talking about 100 million dollar house, his house is available on air B&B WTF everything FAKE," 50 wrote on Instagram.
Ross had made the remarks while defending Set In Stone's commercial performance, arguing that he prioritizes long-term business success over inflated streaming numbers. He also pointed to his real estate holdings and other ventures as evidence that his wealth extends far beyond music.
50 has continued to mock the album's performance since its release, calling it "trash" after it debuted at No. 39 on the Billboard 200 before eventually falling off the chart.