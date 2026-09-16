Drake recently dropped off his latest visual, FOMO. The short film teased some new music, highlighted by multiple Don Toliver-assisted tracks including the anticipated “Choosin’ Texas” remix, but it was also rife with a ton of insane style moments.

If you missed out on Drake’s FOMO short film, check out all of the notable style easter eggs below, from custom Chrome Hearts to one-of-one Rolexes to Hot Topic trips with Pinkchyu.