Drake recently dropped off his latest visual, FOMO. The short film teased some new music, highlighted by multiple Don Toliver-assisted tracks including the anticipated “Choosin’ Texas” remix, but it was also rife with a ton of insane style moments.
If you missed out on Drake’s FOMO short film, check out all of the notable style easter eggs below, from custom Chrome Hearts to one-of-one Rolexes to Hot Topic trips with Pinkchyu.
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Sandy Graham’s Chanel Shopping Spree
Drake let his mom Sandy Graham ball out at Chanel. Respect.
The Custom VAVA
The exclusive and elusive clothing label appeared in abundance throughout the FOMO stream. The VAVA (Virgil Abloh Vision Always) acronym appeared across anoraks and leather jackets. We’re still just patiently waiting for some type of retail release of any of the VAVA pieces that have been spotted over the past few years. Maybe this is a hint that something is finally coming soon?
Canada’s Wonderland Merch
Drake is always going to sprinkle some niche Canadian references into his visuals. One of the settings in FOMO was the Canada’s Wonderland theme park. Drake gives it an extra nod by showing off some his and her’s ringer tees that celebrate the park’s opening in 1981.
BabyDrill’s “4L” Chain
The emerging Atlanta drill rapper is spotted in the “WNBA” portion of FOMO with a diamond chain around his neck featuring the logo of the “4L” movement.
A Cameo From The People Gallery’s Maurice Kamara
The popular social media creator paid a visit to The Embassy in Toronto to conduct one of his signature fit check videos with Drake. Followup scenes from FOMO show The People Gallery creator in a rare spot, in front of the camera, as Drake gives him a tour of his insane closet.
One-of-One “Ice Gradient” Rolex Daytona
On Aug. 14, Drake revealed that he celebrated Iceman with a one-of-a-kind “Ice Gradient” Rolex Daytona. He flashes it on his wrist during his The People Gallery fit check.
His Insane Chrome Hearts Collection
Drake’s affinity for Chrome Hearts and relationship with the Stark family is well documented. In FOMO, he doubled (tripled? quadrupled?) down on his status as one of rap’s greatest Chrome collectors by showing off some insane items. He shows off a one-of-one pair of black croc leather Chrome Hearts pants during his fit check segment with The People Gallery. Cross patch leather bags were slung over his shoulder as he rapped in certain scenes. He had a belt buckle that had him “looking like John Cena.” Other frames gave viewers a peak at insane baby blue fur shorts and other Chrome pieces strictly reserved for the most valuable VIP customers. Still, none of it beats the custom Chrome Culinan.
The Custom Jewelry By Alex Moss
“Alex Moss tryna bring me back 100 years from now, he got my body froze.”
A handful of the amazing custom pendants that Alex Moss has made for Drizzy over the past five years made it into FOMO, from ice blue OVO owls to the Virgil Abloh-inspired Cogsworth pendant. Drake may have one of the best jewelry collections of all time. Alex Moss is the reason why.
His Rare Watch Collection
Drake’s also got a pretty serious watch addiction. Here, we see a glimpse into what we can only imagine is a collection valued in the tens of millions at this point. He shows off a giant display case full of upwards of 30 timepieces to Kamara that looks like it mainly consists of Rolex watches. We also get a glimpse at the custom emerald Patek Philippe Nautilus designed by Virgil Abloh. In other scenes, he has three different Richard Milles strapped to his wrist at once. There are levels to this.
Richard Mille RM 19-02 Tourbillon Fleur
We also get a closeup of the Richard Mille RM 19-02 Tourbillon Fleur, which is limited to only 30 pieces and is valued between $2 and $3 million.
Cartier High Jewelry Necklace
Drake doesn’t get all his jewelry from Alex Moss. Take this Cartier High Jewelry necklace, which features a ridiculous 37-carat emerald-cut aquamarine, with opals, diamonds, and fluted topaz beads. A Wararni listing for the piece sold for $540,000. This stuff isn’t cheap.
Crocodile Birkins
Drake’s Birkin bag collection is no secret. Here, we get a glimpse at grey, blue, and brown crocodile leather versions. These three bags alone are worth upwards of six figures.
Cam’ron’s Pink Range Rover
Drake collects rap artifacts llike Infinity Stones. Cam’ron’s pink 2003 Range Rover L322 HSE is one of them.
Jaguar XJ220
Drake also has some legendary supercars in his garage. The Jaguar XJ220 was produced between 1992 and 1994 and once held the title of the world’s fastest production car. It is incredibly rare. Less than 300 are believed to have been produced.
$150,000 Iron Man Suits
Drake and Loe Shimmy sung “I’m Spent” together in $150,000 Iron Man and War Machine suits that look like they came off the set of a Marvel movie. Not much else to say here. Just know you are the first person in your bloodline to read that sentence.
“Strong Women, Stronger Drinks” Luxury Cars
FOMO included a peak into the third annual “Strong Women, Stronger Drinks” event where Drake gives away luxury vehicles including the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, S-Class, Range Rovers, BMWs, and more to the women in attendance.
A Fleet of Rolls-Royce Phantoms
Drake rolls deep. His team isn’t just pulling up in black Suburbans. Try a fleet of Rolls-Royce Phantoms instead.
Snow Owl Ranch Truck
Drake customized his pickup truck with a Realtree camo and American flag wrap featuring the name of his Houston property on the driver’s side door, Snow Owl Ranch.
A Trip to Hot Topic
Of course, Drake had to take his “Goth Baddie” to Hot Topic. The famed shopping mall store made a small cameo in FOMO. He even switched the fit to a goth-inspired getup to match his date. We wonder if he bought out the whole store for Pinkchyu? A small tab compared to everything else we saw him flexing in the video.