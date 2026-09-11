Style

Alex Moss Says This ASAP Rocky Chain Is a 'Masterpiece,' Might Be One of His 'Best Works Ever'

"It literally feels like I’ve known this guy my whole life," Moss tells the 'Complex Style' podcast of working with Rocky.

Alex Moss joins Aria Hughes and Chris Chance on the latest episode of the Complex Style podcast, resulting in a nearly hour-long conversation during which the high-profile jeweler cites a custom piece he made for ASAP Rocky as perhaps his finest hour.

The “Punk Rocky” chain, named after Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb single, brings to life the track’s PlayStation-inspired cover art. As Moss recalls, the lengthy process behind the piece had Rocky “crying in my ear for months,” though the final product was indeed worth the wait.

“It was worth every second of that wait, because this masterpiece could arguably be one of my best works ever if you take a look at it,” Moss told the Complex Style podcast. “The link is insane. The link is bananas.”

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Moss was quick to note that the piece bears Rocky’s own design work, praising the “synergy” the two share creatively.

“Me and Rocky, when we’re riffing and brainstorming, it literally feels like I’ve known this guy my whole life,” he added. “So much synergy. We have a lot of the same touchpoints, reference points. We’re on the same brainwave.”

The full episode also sees Moss discussing his beginnings in the jewelry industry, plus his work with Drake and Tyler, The Creator. Watch the full conversation up top, then catch up on past Complex Style podcast episodes here.

Moss’s work has made him a headlines mainstay, with other recent pieces of note including work for Yeat and North West.

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