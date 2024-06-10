Where Did Drake's Gigantic Pants Come From?

The outfit broke the internet. You’ve surely seen some memes or commentary on Drake’s baggy britches by now. But one question has yet to be answered, what designer made them?

Now, you no longer have to wonder. We've got the answers.

Sources have told Complex that the pieces are all by Vava. Specifically, they are the basic tee, cable knit sweater, and pleated trousers. The footwear is the only element not by the mysterious brand. Those are some of Veneda Carter’s popular patent leather Timberland boots.

Little is known about Vava, which stands for "Virgil Abloh Vison Always," aside from the fact that it exsits. The brand appears to be Drake’s private clothing label. Given Drake's frequent tributes to Abloh since his death in November 2021, it should come as no surprise that a fashion venture he is heavily connected to pays homage to the designer.

This isn’t even the first time we’ve seen some baggy menswear designed by Vava in the mix. In October 2023, Drake wore a similar pair of flowing khaki pants and a long coat from the brand. A few months later, he was posted up with Lil Yachty in a baggy brown wool suit. Vava has also designed hoodies sold on stops of Drake's Big As The What tour. Arguably its most notable design is the Immortal Varsity, a leather jacket covered in multicolored Vs, another tribute to Abloh. It was debuted by the rapper in his video for "8AM in Charlotte."