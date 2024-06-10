Where Did Drake's Gigantic Pants Come From?

Over the weekend, Drake became the final boss of baggy pants.
On June 9, Drake posted a series of photos to his Instagram page that showed him doing his finest Phil Weston impression. But he wasn’t standing on the sideline of his son Adonis’ soccer game in a calm tracksuit. Instead, he tapped into his quiet luxury bag with a cream T-shirt, matching sweater slung over his shoulders, brown braided belt, and incredibly baggy pair of tan pleated trousers.
The outfit broke the internet. You’ve surely seen some memes or commentary on Drake’s baggy britches by now. But one question has yet to be answered, what designer made them?
Now, you no longer have to wonder. We've got the answers.
Sources have told Complex that the pieces are all by Vava. Specifically, they are the basic tee, cable knit sweater, and pleated trousers. The footwear is the only element not by the mysterious brand. Those are some of Veneda Carter’s popular patent leather Timberland boots.
Little is known about Vava, which stands for "Virgil Abloh Vison Always," aside from the fact that it exsits. The brand appears to be Drake’s private clothing label. Given Drake's frequent tributes to Abloh since his death in November 2021, it should come as no surprise that a fashion venture he is heavily connected to pays homage to the designer.
This isn’t even the first time we’ve seen some baggy menswear designed by Vava in the mix. In October 2023, Drake wore a similar pair of flowing khaki pants and a long coat from the brand. A few months later, he was posted up with Lil Yachty in a baggy brown wool suit. Vava has also designed hoodies sold on stops of Drake's Big As The What tour. Arguably its most notable design is the Immortal Varsity, a leather jacket covered in multicolored Vs, another tribute to Abloh. It was debuted by the rapper in his video for "8AM in Charlotte."
Vava currently does not sell any of its items. Most of its pieces seem to be made exclusively for the rapper and his close friends, who have included NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Carter, and Yachty. They have worn an array of leather outerwear from the brand.
While the designer behind Vava has been kept under wraps and never been officially confirmed, many speculate that PDF founder Domenico Formichetti plays a large role in the brand as he is one of only four accounts who the brand’s official account follows at the moment. Others are the competitve sailing team, Alinghi Red Bull Racing, a fan page for retired F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen, and a private account dubbed @nocta.extendoclip. Not even Drake currently follows the page.
With the 2024 rap war still fresh in many minds, and the caption that accompanied the photos ("Goats don't worry about one trick ponies"), some people couldn’t help but compare Drake’s billowing dad core fit to the look worn by Kendrick Lamar on the Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers cover. While we don't necessarily think that was the intent here, it doesn't seem like the war of words between the two rappers is over just yet. So, the conspircacy theories were bound to keep flowing.
As far as the clothing goes, it's unclear if Vava will ever release to the public. Even if it does, who knows if that collection will include these enormous trousers or if they were just a one-off for Drake to watch some youth futbol in.
One thing is for sure, "Big Pants Drake" is going triple platinum at 2024 Halloween parties across the country in a few months.