All of the Times Drake Has Paid Tribute to Virgil Abloh

Via @champagnepapi/IG

“My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother.”





This is what Drake’s Instagram caption read on a post following Virgil Abloh’s death in November 2021.





Drake has never been shy about showing love to Abloh. There’s the “Life Is Good” line that everyone has heard ad nauseam about the Patek on his wrist going nuts. His private jet is covered in a cloudy paint job and signature text styling that reads, "IF YOU'RE READING THIS WE LEFT," courtesy of the Off-White founder. We’ve seen the two of them link up in matching camo Arc’teryx jackets at the Nike Forum in 2020. And since the visionary’s death three years ago, Drake has continued to keep his friend’s legacy alive in various ways.





After photos recently surfaced of Drake in a hoodie covered in references to the late designer, we decided to look back at all of the times that the rapper paid tribute to Abloh.