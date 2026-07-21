Every Movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked

For almost two decades, Marvel Studios has changed the perception of comic book-based movies forever. There were Fantastic Four and Captain America projects attempted in the ‘90s, but it almost felt like Marvel had to wait for Hollywood to step into the future in terms of CG, allowing behemoths like the Hulk to realistically topple cities, or the Mad Titan Thanos to use the Infinity Stones to destroy a planet, which he then hurled at Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Their formula worked, with these historic characters having a Midas touch at the box office, and the concept of a shared universe between the film properties has had a lasting effect on Hollywood, which is always itching to create a new “world” for viewers to inhabit. That was perfected by Marvel.

Over the course of 37 films and over two dozen TV shows, recently entering their sixth Phase (which is also said to close out their Multiverse Saga) with the best version of the Fantastic Four we’ve seen on screen, Marvel has consistently released appointment viewing for moviegoers—and their distinct brand of fast quips and bigger hits has kept audiences entertained to the tune of over $31 billion made at the global box office so far.

With the summer of 2026 featuring two of Hollywood’s best young actors returning to Sony’s web-swinging universe for Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of December’s Avengers: Doomsday, it makes sense to see where each Marvel film stacks up. This is every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, ranked.