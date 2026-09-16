Music

Drake Premieres 'FOMO,' His New 'Not So Short Film': Watch Here

Drake previously told fans the film marked a self-funded endeavor.

Drake on stage wearing a black outfit, with a large screen in the background showing the same person in a similar pose.
Image via Getty/Simone Joyner/ABA

Drake’s FOMO, previously billed by the Iceman artist as a self-funded “not-so-short film,” is almost here.

Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. Eastern, the film will hit YouTube and other platforms, revealing what, exactly, Drake meant when he teased it as telling “a story about making the absolute most of it all in one summer.”

In the same pre-release statement, he connected the sense of passion he feels for this project to one from much earlier in his career, “Best I Ever Had.” The song, released way back in 2009, saw the artist formerly known as Kanye West enlisted to helm its official video.

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“They keep saying our genre is dying,” Drake told fans on Monday (Sept. 14), roughly 24 hours before FOMO’s launch. “Videos don’t matter. Nobody is watching, nobody is listening. I still care. As much as I did on the set of ‘Best I Ever Had.’ So be kind and rewind.”

We last got some cinematic Drake during a livestream that was part of the rollout of his triad of new albums earlier this year. Shane Gillis, star of Netflix’s Tires, was among those who popped up for a cameo, playing a cop whose car is commandeered by Drake’s son, Adonis Graham.

Now, we have FOMO, available to watch below.

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