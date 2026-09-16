Drake Premieres 'FOMO,' His New 'Not So Short Film': Watch Here

Drake’s FOMO, previously billed by the Iceman artist as a self-funded “not-so-short film,” is almost here.

Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. Eastern, the film will hit YouTube and other platforms, revealing what, exactly, Drake meant when he teased it as telling “a story about making the absolute most of it all in one summer.”

In the same pre-release statement, he connected the sense of passion he feels for this project to one from much earlier in his career, “Best I Ever Had.” The song, released way back in 2009, saw the artist formerly known as Kanye West enlisted to helm its official video.