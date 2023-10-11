Drake’s Custom Jewelry, Ranked

From emerald Pateks to Raptors championship rings, these are the top 10 pieces of jewelry the rapper has had made throughout his career.

Oct 11, 2023
Prince Williams / WireImage

Drake has always been fond of expensive jewelry. After all, you can’t dub yourself “Chaining Tatum” without the pieces to back it up. 


Throughout his career, he’s constantly hit up some of the best jewelers to craft pieces we’ve seen before. Most recently, he tapped in with his go-to jeweler, Alex Moss, for the “Crown Jewel of Toronto,” a diamond-encrusted celebration of his home city to mark the release of For All the Dogs


It got us thinking back on all of the incredible pieces Drake has shown off over the years. We’re talking strictly about the customs designed for him, so things like the $3 million worth of Pharrell’s old jewelry (or gold bars he melted it into?) and the $1 million ring formerly owned by Tupac are out of contention. 


Is it the best jewelry collection in hip-hop? Maybe. But we can have that argument another day. Right now, we’re focusing on all the great custom pieces in Drake’s personal collection. Check out our top 10 below.

11.

Prince Williams / WireImage

Drake has always been fond of expensive jewelry. After all, you can’t dub yourself “Chaining Tatum” without the pieces to back it up. 


Throughout his career, he’s constantly hit up some of the best jewelers to craft pieces we’ve seen before. Most recently, he tapped in with his go-to jeweler, Alex Moss, for the “Crown Jewel of Toronto,” a diamond-encrusted celebration of his home city to mark the release of For All the Dogs


It got us thinking back on all of the incredible pieces Drake has shown off over the years. We’re talking strictly about the customs designed for him, so things like the $3 million worth of Pharrell’s old jewelry (or gold bars he melted it into?) and the $1 million ring formerly owned by Tupac are out of contention. 


Is it the best jewelry collection in hip-hop? Maybe. But we can have that argument another day. Right now, we’re focusing on all the great custom pieces in Drake’s personal collection. Check out our top 10 below.

10. Stone Island Logo

Via IF and Co.

Jeweler: Ben Baller

Remember Drake’s Stone Island era? Now, you may expect to see Drizzy in some Vaffanculo and Chrome Hearts, but in the late 2010s you could count on him always rocking some good Stone Island. The admiration of the brand was taken to another level when he got Ben Baller to create a gold pendant of the Italian brand’s iconic compass logo flooded with green, canary yellow, and black diamonds. The $100,000 chain is definitely memorable and represents a different era of Drake’s career, but a clothing brand’s logo doesn’t have the same longevity as the other pieces on this list. All of the Stone Island likely collecting dust in his closet (he barely wears the brand anymore) also knocks this one down a few pegs.

9. Tupac Jesus Pieces

8. Ski Mask Cupid

7. Emerald Patek Philippe by Virgil Abloh

6. OVO Owl Head With Adonis Photo

5. Big "O" Chain

4. Raptors Championship Ring

3. 'Crown Jewel of Toronto'

2. 'Previous Engagements'

1. OVO Owls

Via IF and Co., Via Jason of Beverly Hills

Jewelers: Ben Baller and Jason of Beverly Hills

So we’re bending the rules a bit here, but the top spot is being shared by two pieces. As creative as Drake’s pieces have gotten over the years, nothing compares to the iconic OVO owl. He’s had various interpretations of the logo created over the years. The two best versions came courtesy of Jason of Beverly Hills and Ben Baller. Ben Ballers’ was created in 2017, shortly after the release of More Life. The gold owl features 40 carats of ice blue, canary, and white VVS diamonds. It hangs from an Hermes link chain and reportedly cost $120,000.

Jason of Beverly Hills made his version of the owl logo in celebration of Scorpion. It’s covered in 100 carats of Asscher cut diamonds and took six weeks to make. True to theme, it was delivered to Drake in a bird cage. The rapper referred to the “life size” pendant as “the infinity gauntlet.” Drake has spent more money and told more interesting stories with pieces since, but nothing will be as important as the logo he’s been synonymous with his entire career.

DrakeJewelryBen BallerOVOStone IslandTupac ShakurToronto RaptorsVirgil Abloh

Latest in Style