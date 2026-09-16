Drake Raps 'We From the Dot, You Can't Compare to Us' on 'FOMO' Track

“They tell me that my circle getting small, huh? / But bitch, we from the Dot, you can’t compare to us,” Drake raps in the track in question. “Fuck all of that circle shit, I’m squaring up.”

The short film saw the 6 god enlisting multiple directors to apply some visuals to tracks both familiar and entirely fresh, with one of several new tracks slotted as the soundtrack to its closing credits.

Drake ’s FOMO is in fans ’ hands now, and though some might have assumed going into its slightly delayed premiere that the possibility of it including even more new music was a bit of a long shot, such thinking was quickly proven wrong .

A few bars later, Drizzy laments those who “built a mountain” out of a “molehill,” noting that he finds it “hilarious” that this is a proverbial hill “y’all gon’ die up on.”

Some listeners were quick to connect these lines to the well-documented events of 2024, namely the charts-dominating public feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar that has remained a decidedly hot topic ever since.

At most, the “we from the Dot” lyric is a subliminal bar, of sorts, but not an outright diss. Worth pointing out here, of course, is that “the Dot” is a shortening of T-Dot, a nickname for Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario, itself a phonetically minded shortening of “T.O.” Still, it’s all but impossible to imagine Drake using “Dot” in any context and it not being swiftly linked to Kendrick by listeners.

Even before FOMO’s unveiling, it would be hard to argue against 2026 going down as Drake’s most prolific year yet, though subs and disses haven’t entirely driven the story. He teased Iceman extensively in the months leading up to its release, only to surprise-drop two additional albums at the same time back in May. Expectedly, this gave Drake the distinction of being the only artist to have ever simultaneously held the top three spots on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Iceman, the biggest and most widely dissected of the three, has since spent 17 total weeks on the chart, where it remains in the top 10. Standout track “Janice STFU,” which also peaked at No. 1, has enjoyed its own lengthy run on the Hot 100 and is currently holding down the No. 18 spot.

In the wake of that album’s release in May, we took a closer look at the targets of some of the subliminals and disses housed within it, Kendrick included. Check in here if you need a refresher.