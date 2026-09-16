Music

Drake Raps 'We From the Dot, You Can't Compare to Us' on 'FOMO' Track

'FOMO' follows Drake's adoption of a three-new-albums-at-once strategy back in May.

Drake on stage with pyrotechnics in the background, holding a microphone, wearing a vest and pants, with bright stage lights.
Image via Getty/Simone Joyner/ABA

Drake’s FOMO is in fans’ hands now, and though some might have assumed going into its slightly delayed premiere that the possibility of it including even more new music was a bit of a long shot, such thinking was quickly proven wrong.

The short film saw the 6 god enlisting multiple directors to apply some visuals to tracks both familiar and entirely fresh, with one of several new tracks slotted as the soundtrack to its closing credits.

“They tell me that my circle getting small, huh? / But bitch, we from the Dot, you can’t compare to us,” Drake raps in the track in question. “Fuck all of that circle shit, I’m squaring up.”

Shop Drake on Complex

A few bars later, Drizzy laments those who “built a mountain” out of a “molehill,” noting that he finds it “hilarious” that this is a proverbial hill “y’all gon’ die up on.”

Some listeners were quick to connect these lines to the well-documented events of 2024, namely the charts-dominating public feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar that has remained a decidedly hot topic ever since.

At most, the “we from the Dot” lyric is a subliminal bar, of sorts, but not an outright diss. Worth pointing out here, of course, is that “the Dot” is a shortening of T-Dot, a nickname for Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario, itself a phonetically minded shortening of “T.O.” Still, it’s all but impossible to imagine Drake using “Dot” in any context and it not being swiftly linked to Kendrick by listeners.

Even before FOMO’s unveiling, it would be hard to argue against 2026 going down as Drake’s most prolific year yet, though subs and disses haven’t entirely driven the story. He teased Iceman extensively in the months leading up to its release, only to surprise-drop two additional albums at the same time back in May. Expectedly, this gave Drake the distinction of being the only artist to have ever simultaneously held the top three spots on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Iceman, the biggest and most widely dissected of the three, has since spent 17 total weeks on the chart, where it remains in the top 10. Standout track “Janice STFU,” which also peaked at No. 1, has enjoyed its own lengthy run on the Hot 100 and is currently holding down the No. 18 spot.

In the wake of that album’s release in May, we took a closer look at the targets of some of the subliminals and disses housed within it, Kendrick included. Check in here if you need a refresher.

Related Stories

Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival.
Music

Drake Shares More Details About 'FOMO,' His 'Not So Short Film'

"This is self-funded surrealism," Drizzy wrote ahead of the film's launch on Tuesday (Sept. 15).

Joe Price2 days ago
Drake.
Music

Drake Finally Reveals What 'Fear of Missing Out' Is — and It's Coming Soon

The Toronto rapper has confirmed what the mystery project is after sharing a teaser trailer.

Will Lavin5 days ago
Drake, wearing a camouflage jacket, holds a microphone on stage. He has braided hair and a beard.
Music

Drake Teases 'Fear of Missing Out' Stream: How to Watch

But what is it?

Alex Ocho13 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
2
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'
3
BetsLions at Bills TNF Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props
4
MusicDiddy Says He Switched Lawyers in Defamation Suit Because 'I Won't Let Anyone Take Advantage of Me'
5
MusicDrake's "FOMO" Is Packed With Easter Eggs—Here's Every One We Caught
6
SneakersThe Best Air Jordan 9s of All Time, Ranked

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App